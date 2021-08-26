AMD's Zen 3 Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX and 5945WX Pop Up

AMD hasn't announced its Zen 3-based Ryzen Threadripper 5000-series processors codenamed Chagall, but apparently, at least a few of them are in the wild. Two entries in the MilkyWay@home database confirm AMD is prepping the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX and the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5945WX CPUs.

As the model numbers suggest, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX will be the company's next-gen flagship processor for high-end workstations. We already know from the leaks based on data stolen from Gigabyte that AMD's Chagall CPUs will max out at 64 cores, so the core count of the model 5995WX is easy to guess. Meanwhile, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5945WX will actually be a high-frequency processor with 'only' 12 cores.

The two CPUs were tested by running the MilkyWay@home distributed computing project client on two different PCs on August 23 and August, as discovered by @Benchleaks. The CPUs were detected as the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX 64-Cores [Family 25 Model 8 Stepping 2] and the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5945WX 12-Cores [Family 25 Model 8 Stepping 2].

(Image credit: MilkyWay@Home)

Obviously, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX-series family will have more than two models, so we expect more SKUs to emerge. While this is speculation for now, the family could also include 16-core and 32-core models, just like the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX lineup.

Like the existing AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000WX family, the upcoming 5000WX lineup will probably feature 128 spare PCIe lanes to connect all kinds of accelerators and storage devices, as well as eight DDR4 memory channels to support up to 2TB of DRAM. Perhaps AMD will have other perks for its next-generation workstation CPUs, but they are yet to be revealed.

Rumor has it that AMD intends to introduce its next-generation Ryzen Threadripper 5000-series processors this November, while the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WS-series will follow in early 2022. However, it should be noted that AMD does not pre-announce official launch timeframes for its future products.