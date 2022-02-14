Aorus Releases DDR5-5200 RAM With Nanocarbon Coated Heatspreader

Aorus has released its DDR5 5200MHz 32GB memory kit (GP-ARS32G52D5), which was originally announced last October. Those jumping on the Intel Alder Lake platform and opting for a DDR5 motherboard will surely welcome an increased choice of memory kits, and this one comes with some interesting special sauce - an esoteric passive cooling technology. This is another product enhanced by nanocarbon (not graphene this time), and Aorus claims that the copper-aluminum composite with nanocarbon heat spreader will keep your RAM running comfortably with a 7% temperature reduction compared to a bare module.

If you are thinking this nanocarbon-processed heatspreader sounds familiar, you might recall our Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s M.2 NVMe SSD review from August last year. This was a competitive SSD, scoring 4/5 on our review scale, and the sleek nanocarbon coated heatsink seemed to play a part in its success, as it was judged to be "very effective at keeping the Aorus Gen4 7000s cool." The design was also rather pleasing to the eye.

For its SSDs, the nanocarbon coated heatspreader claimed to offer up to 20% cooler performance, but for the passive DRAM cooling, Aorus only claims a 7% cooling benefit versus bare DRAM chips on a PCB. Nevertheless, it asserts that this is enough to "avoid any potential problem when overclocking; moreover, keep the temperature under 70°C."

(Image credit: Aorus)

In theory, nanocarbon coatings make additional cooling possible via fast thermal conductivity of nanocarbon structures and a massive increase in surface area. Under a microscope, the brushed heatspreader surface will be very 'rough,' thus offering a much larger surface area for cooling.

Now that we have the heatsink details out of the way, what about the rest of the specs of these JEDEC compliant Intel Z690 certified DDR5 memory modules? Please check out the table below.

Aorus Memory DDR5-5200 32GB (2x16GB) SPD speed/ volts / latency DDR5-4800 / 1.1V / 40-40-40-77 XMP speed / volts / latency DDR5-5200 / 1.25V / 40-40-40-80 Special features 2mm thick copper-aluminum composite heatspreader with nano carbon coating, 10-layer PCB, SPD ROM supporting dual XMP profiles Dimensions 137.35 (L) x 39.86 (H) x 8.7mm (W)

The above outlined Aorus Memory DDR5-5200 32GB Kits (GP-ARS32G52D5) are available now, depending upon your location, priced at around your local equivalent of $400. On the official Aorus website, you will also see the Aorus Memory DDR5-6000 32GB (2x16GB, 40-40-40-76, 1.35V) kit listed, but these kits have yet to appear in retail.