Apple Slashes Prices of AppleCare+ Plans for M1-Based Notebooks

Apple has slashed prices of its AppleCare+ plans for MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro notebooks based on its M1 system-on-chips (SoCs) by $20 – $50 in the USA without changing terms and conditions, such as coverage and accidental damage fees.

Apple's AppleCare+ plan for an M1 and Intel Core-based MacBook Air now costs $199, down from $249, whereas an AppleCare+ plan for a 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 is now priced at $249, down from $269. Meanwhile, the price of an AppleCare+ plan for an Intel-based MacBook Pro 13 is still $269, reports MacRumours.

(Image credit: Apple)

In the U.S., Apple's MacBook laptops come with a one-year warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. With an AppleCare+ plans, the warranty is extended to three years (from AppleCare+ purchase date). Furthermore, AppleCare+ customers get up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other damage, plus applicable tax. Also, AppleCare+ customers can access Apple experts via chat or phone 24/7.

Apple reportedly also slashed prices of its AppleCare+ plans in Canada too, but a quick check of Apple's European stores indicate that prices remain unchanged.