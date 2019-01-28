Trending

ASRock X570 Motherboards Listed At EEC

By

An entry at the Eurasian Economic Comission (EEC) shows that ASRock could be preparing up to nine AMD motherboards based on the upcoming X570 chipset.

AMD will roll out its third-generation Ryzen desktop processors in the third quarter of this year. The Ryzen 3000-series chips will be base on the Zen 2 processor microarchitecture. They will be fabricated by TSMC with the 7nm manufacturing process and support PCIe 4.0, which has a throughput of 16 GT/s.  In order to exploit the new interface, AMD will launch the X570 chipset alongside the aforementioned processors. The latest news is that ASMedia will most likely continue to produce AMD's chipsets for the chipmaker.

ASRock is keen to jump on AMD's Ryzen 3000-series bandwagon, and who wouldn't? At CES 2019, AMD pitched an early pre-production Ryzen 3000-series chip with eight cores and 16 threads against the Intel Core i9-9900K in the Cinebench R15 benchmark. The results were mesmerizing as it appeared that AMD has completely caught up to Intel in multi-core performance. The Ryzen part put up a score of 2,057 points to out-edge the Core i9-9900K's 2,040 score.

The Taiwanese motherboard manufacturer will reportedly offer nine motherboard with different characteristics across the brand's vast product lines. The ASRock X570 Taichi would probably be the flagship model like in the past. Other high-end offerings would include the ASRock X570 Extreme4 and X570 Pro models. ASRock also has a few models planned for the gaming market, such as the X570 Phantom Gaming X, 6, and 4.

  • ASRock X570 Taichi
  • ASRock X570 Extreme4
  • ASRock X570 Pro4
  • ASRock X570 Pro4 R2.0
  • ASRock X570M Pro4
  • ASRock X570M Pro4 R2.0
  • ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming X
  • ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 6
  • ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4

ASRock launched two B450 Steel Legend motherboards a couple of days ago. The ECC listing also reveals a few more unannounced models, such as the B450M Solid Titan, B450 Solid Titan, B450 Solid Steel, and B450M Solid Steel. The Steel Legend product line appears to focus on the AMD's budget-oriented chipset. Therefore, it wouldn't be a shock if ASRock pumped out a few AMD B550 models in the future.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Soaptrail 28 January 2019 20:59
    I cannot wait for Ryzen 3 and a X570 mobo. My 4790K is more laggy than it should be since the spectre and meltdown patches.
    Reply
  • ohenryy 29 January 2019 05:18
    Long wait until summer... :D
    Very curious to see the price the new ryzens come with.
    Reply
  • JerryC 29 January 2019 13:39
    Amazing! Darn shame Intel is releasing a new CPU series this year that will make the entire debate pointless
    Reply
  • eye4bear 29 January 2019 16:49
    JerryC, are those the CPUs where Intel is charging the same even when the GPU is deactivated at the factory because it is defective? Or the ones where Intel will price them at least $100 more than Ryzen 3000s with the equivalent processing speed? Plus I bet you will need to buy a new motherboard for the new Intel chips, while the Ryzens will drop right into our current M4 motherboards with only a need to update the board firmware.
    Reply
  • darcy.westpark 29 January 2019 20:12
    I ponder what they would even need to upgrade to go from X470 to X570. It sounds like the only real difference is probably just taking advantage of PCIE4 by slapping more or better stuff on the board... that won't realistically effect a vast majority of people.

    Otherwise it seems that efficiency gains will reasonably offset other aspects as to make most upgrades moot. Maybe an upgrade for the low-end to more reliably handle the new CPUs? Maybe the top-end motherboards will get Overkill-VRM to prepare for seriously overclocking the rumoured Ryzen9 part?
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 29 January 2019 23:05
    Can we please get a X570 board in mATX. Please give us one high end board in mATX. Im itching to make a smaller build.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 31 January 2019 00:51
    21723484 said:
    I ponder what they would even need to upgrade to go from X470 to X570. It sounds like the only real difference is probably just taking advantage of PCIE4 by slapping more or better stuff on the board... that won't realistically effect a vast majority of people.

    Otherwise it seems that efficiency gains will reasonably offset other aspects as to make most upgrades moot. Maybe an upgrade for the low-end to more reliably handle the new CPUs? Maybe the top-end motherboards will get Overkill-VRM to prepare for seriously overclocking the rumoured Ryzen9 part?
    If there are enhancements, why not release a new chipset? Even if the new CPUs work with the old chipsets (with a BIOS flash), a lot of users are buying boards with their CPUs anyway for various reasons, so it makes sense to have the most current chipset iteration available to purchase.
    Reply