ASRock Updates DeskMini Barebones PCs With Z370 Chipset

ASRock updated its DeskMini small form factor (SFF) barebones gaming PCs with the latest Intel Z370 chipset, giving users the ability to equip them with 8th generation Intel processors.

The new DeskMini barebones mini PC features the same chassis and connectivity as the previous Intel B250 version of the device, with a steel and aluminum construction measuring in at 8.38 x 6.08 x 3.22” (a 2.7L volume) and a plethora of USB and display connectivity. There are five USB 3.0 ports (one front, four rear), two USB 2.0 ports on the side panel, and a USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C port on the front.

Inside, the Z370 motherboard (which will also be available by itself) can be equipped with any 8th generation (Coffee Lake) Intel processor and up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) of DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM memory, but ASRock claimed it can also support RAM speeds over 3,200MHz. The board has an extended form factor (ASRock added 2” to the micro-STX form factor) so it can accommodate an MXM GPU slot and more M.2 slots. Speaking of storage, the tiny PC can fit three M.2 2880 storage devices (two PCIe 3.0 x4/SATA, one PCIe 3.0 only), and two 2.5” SATA drives. There’s also a M.2 slot for an included 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth module, which you have to install yourself. You can also get online with the board’s Intel I219V Ethernet port.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The DeskMini comes in two flavors--one with a GTX 1060 6GB MXM graphics card and one with a GTX 1080. Each version of the DeskMini comes with the GPU already installed, but the motherboard is available sans graphics card. The GTX 1060 model has a 220W AC adapter, whereas the GTX 1080 version sports a 270W adapter.

Pricing and availability of the new DeskMini GTX1060 Z370 and GTX1080 Z370 are currently unknown, but the previous Intel B250 versions of the barebones PC have an MSRP of $799 and $1,599, respectively. However, we don’t expect the upgraded Z370 motherboard to add more than $100 to the price tag, so we’ll likely see the GTX 1060 and 1080 Z370 DeskMini barebones PCs going for somewhere between $850-$900 and $1,650-$1,700.

ASRock DeskMini GTX1060 (Z370) Barebones PC View Site