ASRock Teases NFT Motherboard for Alder Lake CPUs

ASRock has teased the upcoming Z690 PG Riptide NFT Edition motherboard on the company's Facebook page. The teaser coincides with ASRock's latest "Unity Makes Strength: Z690 PG Riptide NFT Edition" campaign, which asks its community to pitch in to design the motherboard.

Unfortunately, ASRock's wording is a little vague, so it's uncertain if the Z690 PG Riptide NFT Edition is just an NFT (non-fungible token) or whether the company will launch it physically. However, we suspect it's the former, so you might not be using this motherboard with your Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake processor (we'll just have to wait and see).

ASRock is one of the few hardware brands that enthusiastically jumped on the metaverse bandwagon. In January, the motherboard vendor issued its Phantom Gaming Evo NFT on OpenSea. ASRock has expressed its plan to release up to 100 pieces of Phantom Gaming Evo NFTs, with the first 30 units sold on January 28 for 0.1 ETH (around $250 at the time) each. So it appears that the Z690 PG Riptide NFT Edition is the next creation from ASRock for the metaverse.

According to the Z690 PG Riptide NFT Edition minisite, participants can paint the motherboard, divided into 4,309 pixels. First, ASRock will take five random designs and compare them. If three of them are identical, the pixel turns to the dominant color. Therefore, the final design results from the collective effort from all the participating users.

Users can submit their designs to the campaign's minisite, and they'll receive a "secret code" to complete their submission. The campaign runs from March 7 to March 26 (GMT +08:00). ASRock's countdown to launch is for less than two days, though. Entrants get a chance to win the Z690 PG Riptide NFT. In addition, there are three prizes up for grabs on days one, 10, and 20.

ASRock will export the provisional results every day, amounting to 20 outcomes where the vendor will mint them to NFT. The final outcome will be the definite design for the Z690 PG Riptide NFT Edition motherboard.