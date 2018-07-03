ASRock Unleashes the Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX Vega 64 & RX Vega 56 Graphics Cards

ASRock's Phantom Gaming family of AMD graphics cards just got a tad bigger with the addition of Radeon RX Vega 64 8G and RX Vega 56 8G models.
Motherboard manufacturer ASRock might be a newcomer to the graphics card game, but the company isn't afraid to go all-out to satisfy its customers. ASRock has enjoyed wide acceptance of its initial lineup of Phantom Gaming X graphics cards based on the Radeon RX 500 series, so now the company has added the Radeon RX Vega 64 and RX Vega 56 SKUs to the family.
ASRock's new Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX Vega 64 8G and RX Vega 56 8G graphics cards are carbon copies of AMD's reference RX Vega 64 and RX Vega 56 models. Both feature a reference PCB and a blower-type cooling solution that employs a high-performance composite vapor chamber for heat dissipation and a double ball bearing fan that provides active cooling.
Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX Vega 64 8G
The Phantom Gaming X RX Vega 64 8G is ASRock's current flagship graphics card. It measures 280mm by 127.2mm and requires two slots for installation. The Phantom Gaming X RX Vega 64 8G is based on AMD's Vega 10 silicon and sports 4,096 stream processors and 64 ROPs. The graphics card features a 1247 MHz core clock and a boost clock of 1546 MHz. It also has 8GB of high-speed HBM2 memory clocked at 953 MHz. The HBM2 communicates across a 2048-bit memory interface. This graphics card draws power from two external 8-pin PCIe connectors.
The Phantom Gaming X RX Vega 64 8G comes armed with one HDMI 2.0 port and three DisplayPort 1.4 connections. The card supports HDCP (High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection) content and 8K (7680 x 4320) displays.
Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX Vega 56 8G
Just like its bigger sibling, the Phantom Gaming X RX Vega 56 8G is a dual-slot graphics card that measures 280mm by 127.2mm. It's built around the same Vega 10 architecture and comes with a total of 3,584 stream processors and 64 ROPs. The Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX VEGA 56 8G operates at an 1156 MHz core clock, and the boost clock scales up to 1471 MHz. Its 8GB of HBM2 memory operates at a slightly lower frequency of 800 MHz across a 2048-bit memory bus. The Phantom Gaming X RX Vega 56 8G has the exact number of power connectors and display outputs as its counterpart.
As always, ASRock ships both graphics cards with the Phantom Gaming Tweak Utility that allows you to monitor and overclock your graphics card. ASRock hasn't revealed the pricing and availability for the new models.
First, some unnecessary rudeness. Then... Theoretical specs are not benchmarks. Your memory bus numbers are meaningless when not placed in context with stuff like memory compression utilization.
TDP values are not recorded actual wall-draw wattage values either, especially for people who OVERCLOCK and found the Vega card wattages when through the roof.
RX-Vega 64 in some situations was throttling way, way down below what it was capable of doing in frequency plus a lot of the architectural improvements have yet to be utilized in gaming software.
AMD was supposed to try to do a die shrink and/or node optimization but I've seen no evidence that has yet happened. Probably didn't care with the cards selling so easily due to crypto.
GTX1080Ti averages roughly 30% faster over many games, sometimes higher when the VEGA cards throttle down due to temperature... with good cooling and games that utilize VEGA better the gap closes a lot... again though don't just throw out raw numbers trying to make yourself look smart. Just not how computers work.
NVIDIA hobbles their consumer hardware in this area on purpose to push people into the higher bracket cards which I don't think is very nice.
The only reason you don't see the Vega 64 beating the 1080 Ti in a lot more games is down to optimizations.
Compared to the 1080 Ti the Vega 64 has slightly more transistors on a smaller process node (14nm vs 16 for the NVIDIA). It's got higher compute performance, more texture mapping units, but it falls down in the area of texture/pixel fill rate.
The architectures of the two are:
Vega : 4096 shaders : 256 texture mapping units : 64 render output units
1080 ti : 3584 shaders : 224 texture mapping units : 88 render output units
(they have the same memory bandwidth at 484GB/s)
So you see they both have strengths and weaknesses but if a game engine is optimized for one the other might suffer, and vice versa, but overall the Vega 64 appears the stronger card in more areas. Not bad when the MSRP is much lower.
It just so happens to be a fact of life that NVIDIA has been very good at getting developers to optimize for their hardware. And I think it's fair to say NVIDIA optimized their hardware for older APIs whereas AMD looked forward to Vulkan/DX12.
They are going to have to get through a rocky period while they wait for more game engines to be updated and optimized for new APIs. But you can't really optimize for hardware that doesn't exist so this was probably expected.
Good news is that process has already started.