ASRock Radeon RX 5700 Challenger Cards Add More Speed to AMD Design

ASRock's new line of Challenger series graphics cards made its debut today with the announcement of the Navi-powered Radeon RX 5700 Challenger 8G OC and Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger 8G OC.

(Image credit: ASRock)

The ASRock Challenger graphics cards have a plastic, black shroud with white and yellow accents. They occupy two PCI slots and measure 281mm in length. The cooling system consists of four 8mm-thick copper heatpipes that carry the heat away from the GPU into a large heatsink, which partially extends beyond the graphics card's PCB. A pair of 10cm fans actively provide cooling. ASRock also adds a metal backplate to the mix to help amplify the card's tough look.

Specs

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger 8G OC AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT ASRock Radeon RX 5700 Challenger 8G OC AMD Radeon RX 5700 Architecture (GPU) RDNA (Navi 10) RDNA (Navi 10) RDNA (Navi 10) RDNA (Navi 10) Shading Units 2,560 2,560 2,304 2,304 Single-Precision Performance 9.75 TFLOPS 9.75 TFLOPS 7.95 TFLOPS 7.95 TFLOPS Texture Units 160 160 144 144 Base Clock Rate 1,650 MHz 1,605 MHz 1,515 MHz 1,465 MHz Game Clock Rate 1,795 MHz 1,755 MHz 1,675 MHz 1,625 MHz GPU Boost Rate 1,905 MHz 1,905 MHz 1,725 MHz 1,725 MHz Memory Capacity 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory Clock 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s ROPs 64 64 64 64 L2 Cache 4MB 4MB 4MB 4MB TBP ? 225W ? 180W Transistor Count 10.3 billion 10.3 billion 10.3 billion 10.3 billion Die Size 251 mm² 251 mm² 251 mm² 251 mm² Pricing ? $399 ? $349

The RX 5700 Challenger 8G OC has a 1,515 MHz base clock and 1,675 MHz game clock, which is 50 MHz higher than AMD's reference specifications. The ASRock RX 5700 XT Challenger 8G OC features a 1,650 MHz base clock and 1,795 MHz game clock. That's 45 MHz and 40 MHz faster than the reference AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.

Photo Credits: ASRock

Both graphics cards are equipped with two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. As for display outputs, they come with one HDMI 2.0b port and three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs with support for the DSC (Display Stream Compression) 1.2a standard.

ASRock didn't share prices or release dates.