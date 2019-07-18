Trending

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 Challenger Cards Add More Speed to AMD Design

ASRock's new line of Challenger series graphics cards made its debut today with the announcement of the Navi-powered Radeon RX 5700 Challenger 8G OC and Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger 8G OC.

(Image credit: ASRock)

The ASRock Challenger graphics cards have a plastic, black shroud with white and yellow accents. They occupy two PCI slots and measure 281mm in length. The cooling system consists of four 8mm-thick copper heatpipes that carry the heat away from the GPU into a large heatsink, which partially extends beyond the graphics card's PCB. A pair of 10cm fans actively provide cooling. ASRock also adds a metal backplate to the mix to help amplify the card's tough look.

Specs

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger 8G OCAMD Radeon RX 5700 XTASRock Radeon RX 5700 Challenger 8G OCAMD Radeon RX 5700
Architecture (GPU)RDNA (Navi 10)RDNA (Navi 10)RDNA (Navi 10)RDNA (Navi 10)
Shading Units2,5602,5602,3042,304
Single-Precision Performance9.75 TFLOPS9.75 TFLOPS7.95 TFLOPS7.95 TFLOPS
Texture Units160160144144
Base Clock Rate1,650 MHz1,605 MHz1,515 MHz1,465 MHz
Game Clock Rate1,795 MHz1,755 MHz1,675 MHz1,625 MHz
GPU Boost Rate1,905 MHz1,905 MHz1,725 MHz1,725 MHz
Memory Capacity8GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s
ROPs64646464
L2 Cache4MB4MB4MB4MB
TBP?225W?180W
Transistor Count10.3 billion10.3 billion10.3 billion10.3 billion
Die Size251 mm²251 mm²251 mm²251 mm²
Pricing?$399?$349

The RX 5700 Challenger 8G OC has a 1,515 MHz base clock and 1,675 MHz game clock, which is 50 MHz higher than AMD's reference specifications. The ASRock RX 5700 XT Challenger 8G OC features a 1,650 MHz base clock and 1,795 MHz game clock. That's 45 MHz and 40 MHz faster than the reference AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.





Photo Credits: ASRock

Both graphics cards are equipped with two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. As for display outputs, they come with one HDMI 2.0b port and three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs with support for the DSC (Display Stream Compression) 1.2a standard.

ASRock didn't share prices or release dates.

  • hannibal 19 July 2019 07:10
    So quite Many brands Are gonna make their own 570p series cards. That is a good sign!
