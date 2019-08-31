ASRock's Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi X 8G OC+ Is One Beautiful GPU

Update 9/12/2019 9:00am PT:

ASRock has officially announced the Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi X 8G OC+. We've added the specifications and more information on the graphics card's features.

Original Article

Respected leaker VideoCardZ has just released multiple images of ASRock's forthcoming Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi X 8G OC+ gaming graphics card.

(Image credit: ASRock)

ASRock has really outdone itself on this occasion. Unlike the brand's more austere models, such as the Challenger and Phantom Gaming series, the new Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi X 8G OC+ arrives with all the bells and whistles that are fit for a flagship. There's no doubt that the graphics card will probably compete in the high-end market against other top-tier offerings like the Strix models from Asus or the Aorus models from Gigabyte.

(Image credit: ASRock)

The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ is equipped with a robust cooling solution which pushes the graphics card to a 2.5-slot design. It officially measures 324.35 x 145.39 x 53.18mm.

Two 90mm and one 80mm translucent cooling fans keep the graphics card's temperatures in check. They come with the 0dB silent cooling feature and will only start spinning when the GPU's temperature surpasses ASRock's pre-defined threshold. Evidently, ASRock has kept the RGB elements to a minimum, so they don't overshadow the overall design. For this reason, only the middle fan and the side of the graphics card features ASRock's proprietary Polychrome SYNC lighting.

(Image credit: ASRock)

The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi X 8G OC+ rocks an equally beautiful, full-cover aluminum backplate. ASRock aficionados will surely recognize the design as it's similar to that of the brand's Taichi motherboards. The Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi X 8G OC+ is equipped with a 10+1-phase power delivery subsystem and dual BIOS. The graphics card flaunts base, game and boost clocks up to 1,810 MHz, 1,935 MHz and 2,025 MHz, respectively. It draws external power from a pair of 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

ASRock might have gone a bit overboard on the display outputs, which isn't a bad thing because it gives you more options on how you want to connector your monitors. In fact, we're pretty sure that the Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi X 8G OC+ probably has the most outputs for a Radeon RX 5700 XT to date. You get two HDMI 2.0b ports and four DisplayPort 1.4 connectors with DSC 1.2a at your disposal.

According to VideoCardz's report, the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi X 8G OC+ will make its way into stores shortly.