Get This ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Plus, Two Games and a Router for $399

Snagging a nice gaming GPU can be tricky--after all, you want the best specs possible for a modern gaming rig. Check out our list of Best GPUs for 2020 to get an idea of which graphics cards dominate the market. Thankfully, Prime Day is bringing out awesome deals from many retailers, including Newegg with this impressive offer on the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT.

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT: was $479, now $399 @Newegg

You need to use the included $20 rebate card to get this final offer. The deal comes with two games: Godfall and World of Warcraft Shadowlands. You also receive a free ASRock X10 IoT router.View Deal

This GPU has a base operating speed between up to 1885MHz. By tweaking the game clock, it can reach 2000MHz. When totally boosted, it can get as fast as 2040MHz.

It includes 8GB of GDDR6 and uses the PCIe 4.0 interface. You can expect a few output options, including two HDMI ports and four DisplayPort outputs.