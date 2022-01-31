Grab This Asus 4K 120Hz HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor for its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

Trending

Today, this huge Asus 4K gaming monitor is cheaper than ever!

Right now, this 43-inch 4K 120Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 from Asus is down to its lowest ever price, thanks to a discount code from Newegg.

As you can read in our Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ review, this is a worthwhile update to your gaming setup, thanks to the HDMI 2.1 support for the likes of PS5 or Xbox Series X, and especially with a huge $300 saving.

Not only that, but with the RTX 3070 MSI GE66 Raider at its lowest price, $20 off the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and more, this is a great Monday for deals!

ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q: was $1,099, now $799 at Newegg with code CLBNE272

ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q: was $1,099, now $799 at Newegg with code CLBNE272
This 43-inch, 4K 120Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 ports, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a remote control and built-in speakers.

View Deal
MSI GE66 Raider gaming laptop: was $2,699, now $2,132 at Newegg

MSI GE66 Raider gaming laptop: was $2,699, now $2,132 at Newegg
Get over $500 off this powerful portable rig, which features a top-of-the-line Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, a huge 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

View Deal
Intel Core i5-12600K: was $299, now $279 at Newegg with code CNEBN2554

Intel Core i5-12600K: was $299, now $279 at Newegg with code CNEBN2554
The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores is great for the day-to-day.

View Deal
MSI GF65: was $1,249, now $999 at Newegg

MSI GF65: was $1,249, now $999 at Newegg
This configuration of MSI’s impressive GF65 portable gaming rig features a 15.6-inch 1080p display up top with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Intel Core i7-12700K: was $414, now $364 at Newegg with code 93XSJ87

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $414, now $364 at Newegg with code 93XSJ87
The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

View Deal

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
