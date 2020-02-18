Asus' RTX 2060 Mini Cards Bring Ray Tracing to Mini-ITX Builds and Intel NUC 9 Kits

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus has listed two new RTX 2060 graphics cards with a teeny, tiny form factor. The Dual RTX 2060 Mini and the Dual RTX 2060 Mini OC target small systems, including Intel NUCs, and are identical except for the OC variant carrying a overclock for those looking for a small performance boost.

Aside from the smaller design, the graphics cards feature a relatively standard design. They each measure 19.7cm in length, making them just a smidgen longer than a Mini-ITX motherboard. The connectivity does differ from a standard RTX 2060, coming with one HDMI output, one DisplayPort connector and, oddly, a DVI-out port, which isn't something we see on many RTX-series graphics cards. Power is handled by an 8-pin PCIe power connector.

The Dual Mini RTX 2060 has the standard amount of GDDR6 memory (6GB), which comes clocked at 14,000 MHz. The TU106 GPU has a base clock of 1,365 MHz, which is the reference clock on both the non-OC and the OC variant of the Dual RTX 2060 Mini. The boost clocks measure at 1,680 MHz and 1,725 MHz, and the OC clocks are at 1,710 MHz and 1,755 MHz, respectively.

For cooling, the each card comes equipped with a dual-fan cooler that restricts itself to two slots. Due to this, you'll be able to squeeze the cards into many small form factor (SFF) systems or the new Intel NUC 9 Extreme and Pro kits.

Asus didn't share pricing yet, but we're hoping these little RTX graphics cards will drop below the $300 mark that Nvidia strives its cards to hit in wake of the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT.