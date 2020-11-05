Asus 24-Inch VA249HE Monitor Just $89 at Newegg

It's almost time for one of the biggest sales of the year—Black Friday. Despite having a few weeks to go, we're already busy rounding up the best deals on tech we can find. We even have a few pages dedicated to specific hardware, like our guide to the best deals on monitors .

Today we're featuring a 24-inch FHD Asus display with a $30 discount through Newegg. That brings it down to just $89. If you want to see how the Asus VA249HE stacks up, check out our list of the best monitors of 2020 to see what specs are leading the market.

Asus VA249HE 24-Inch FHD: was $119, now $89 @Newegg

To lock in this deal, you'll need to use promo code EMCGGDK53 at checkout along with the $10 rebate card included with your order. This screen has an FHD resolution @ 60Hz and measures in at 24-inches.View Deal

The VA249HE has an FHD resolution (1920 x 1080) @ 60Hz. According to the specs, it has a 5ms response time. This model measures 24-inches corner to corner, putting the final price at under $4 per inch.

It supports multiple input interfaces including both VGA and HDMI. You can use the included tilt-adjustable stand or mount it to an arm or wall using a compatible VESA mount.