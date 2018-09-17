Asus Presents GeForce RTX 2070 Graphics Card Lineup

Asus has unveiled its entire lineup of GeForce RTX 2070 graphics cards powered by Nvidia's latest Turing architecture. Asus's seven renditions of the GeForce RTX 2070 hail from the brand's world-renown Republic of Gamer (ROG), Turbo, and Dual graphics card product lines.

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Based on the TU106 silicon, the GeForce RTX 2070 features 2304 CUDA cores, 288 Tensor cores, 36 RT cores, and 8GB of high-performance GDDR6 memory running at 14Gbps across a 256-bit memory interface.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070, manufactured under Asus's proprietary Auto-Extreme technology, is 30.5cm long and features a 2.5-slot design. The graphics card utilizes the brand's popular DirectCU III cooling solution. The cooler relies on three patented Wing-blade fans with 0dB technology, which keeps the fans off until the GPU temperature surpasses 55 Celsius. The usual set of features include a heat spreader manufactured using the company's MaxContact technology, a backplate and metal brace for added structural support, RGB lighting, dual BIOS support, and two four-pin fan headers.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 comes with two HDMI 2.0b ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and a USB Type-C port. The graphics card draws power from the 6-pin and 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 is available in three models:

Asus GeForce RTX 2070 8GB ROG Strix Gaming OC (ROG-STRIX-RTX2070-O8G-GAMING

Asus GeForce RTX 2070 8GB ROG Strix Gaming Advanced (ROG-STRIX-RTX2070-A8G-GAMING)

Asus GeForce RTX 2070 8GB ROG Strix Gaming (ROG-STRIX-RTX2070-A8G-GAMING)

Unfortunately, Asus did not reveal the graphics cards' base and boost clock speeds.

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2070

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

In comparison to the ROG Strix models, the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2070 has a thicker 2.7-slot design that allows the graphics card's length to be reduced to 26.8cm. The graphics card boasts a more simplistic black design with white accents free of any RGB lighting. It does come with a nice metal blackplate though. Two of Asus Wing-blade fans with the 0dB feature provide the graphics card with active cooling. The Dual models are tested under the Asus's 144-hour validation program, which consists of a series of synthetic and real-world tests.

The Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2070 has one HDMI 2.0b port, three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and the usual USB Type-C port. Similar to its Strix brethren, the Dual models also utilize a combination of a 6-pin and 8-pin PCIe power connectors. Asus offers the Dual GeForce RTX 2070 in three variants:

Asus GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Dual OC (DUAL-RTX2070-O8G)

Asus GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Dual Advanced (DUAL-RTX2070-A8G)

Asus GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Dual (DUAL-RTX2070-8G)

Asus Turbo GeForce RTX 2070

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The Turbo GeForce RTX 2070 is Asus's intent of paying homage to the old-school reference 'blower' design. The Turbo GeForce RTX 2070 measures 26.8cm in length and comes with a 2.7-slot design just like the Dual model. Asus claims that the redesigned shroud helps optimize the graphic card's cooling performance in various areas. A single 80mm dual-bearing fan takes care of cooling duties on the Turbo GeForce RTX 2070. To add a bit of eye candy to the graphics card, Asus has equipped it with a very subtle RGB-illuminated stripe next to the GeForce RTX logo. The Turbo models are also submitted to the 144-hour validation program.

The Asus Turbo GeForce RTX 2070 comes equipped with a single HDMI 2.0b port, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and a USB Type-C support. As expected, the graphics card gets its power through the 6-pin and 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Asus didn't disclose the graphics cards' pricing or availability. However, the RTX 2070 is expected to drop sometime in October.