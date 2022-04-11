Asus GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Down to £1,879: Real Deals

It's only been a couple of weeks since the release of Nvidia's newest flagship GPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which after testing has taken its place at the top of our GPU hierarchy (opens in new tab). You can currently get your hands on the Asus GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming for £1,879 (opens in new tab) from CCL computers, saving £112 off of its launch price.

This monster RTX 3090 Ti from Asus has 10752 CUDA cores and is able to overclock to 1950 MHz or 1920 MHz in its gaming boost mode, with a 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM similar to its RTX 3090 predecessor.

There are some caveats to this increase in graphics power and that is the size and power requirements needed to host this gigantic GPU in your computer system. This particular model of the RTX 3090 Ti is listed as being 3.2-PCI slots thick, but 0.2 of a slot still means the whole slot can't be used for something else, so you're looking at needing to reserve four whole PCI slots worth of room in your case for this hulk of a graphics card. The reason for this extra thickness is the size of its massive heatsink and cooling solution.

(opens in new tab) Asus GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming 24GB GPU: was £1,991, now £1,879 at CCL Computers (opens in new tab)

This flagship RTX 3090 Ti from Asus has 10752 CUDA cores able to overclock to 1920 MHz in gaming boost mode, with a massive 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM. This card is huge and will take up 4-slots of your PCI bay in your case, so make sure you have adequate room.

Along with the size of the card, there is a requirement for a power supply that can adequately supply enough power to boost this beast for high-load usage. Asus recommends a minimum 1000W PSU for this task, to cover what your GPU is drawing and the rest of your PC components combined.

This graphics card is not cheap, and in many cases is complete overkill, but if you're one of those people that want the absolute best-of-the-best, then this is the GPU for you; and who doesn't like a little discount off of the price?