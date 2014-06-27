Asus' HZ-2 Docking Station is Versatile

Asus has revealed its new USB 3.0-based docking station which comes with many connectivity options. The docking station, which is to be known as the HZ-2, will have enough connectivity in which to plug all your devices with only one cable going to your desktop or notebook.

The HZ-2 is powered with a power adapter and only has a single USB 3.0 cable that goes to the client. For outputs, users will find two (high-current) USB 3.0 ports, three USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, VGA, 100 Mbit Ethernet, along with a headphone jack and microphone jack.

Due to the limited bandwidth of the USB 3.0 host interface, the resolution that the HDMI port or VGA ports are able to address is limited to 2048 by 1152 pixels. This is enough for Full-HD though, so it's not that big of a deal.

The docking station is also built to work as a stand, where it can be placed under the rear of your notebook in order to angle it upwards. It comes with additional feet to raise it even higher.

No word on pricing nor availability yet, though we have emailed Asus asking for information. We'll let you know when we hear back.

