Asus Inches Closer to OLED With 1,200-Nit, Mini-LED Monitor

Asus is getting real bright with its upcoming ProArt PA32UCX 32-inch monitor. Announced at the CES tech show in Las Vegas today, the monitor can reach a whopping 1,200 nits of brightness and is also said to be the first monitor with a mini-LED backlight.

Mini-LED: A Precursor to OLED

We chatted with Asus about the benefits of mini-LED. Of course, with the LEDs being miniature, you can pack more of them into a display, in this case about 1,025. This helps keep that 1,200 nits true and consistent throughout the image.

While a mini-LED backlight won’t give you the same look as an OLED panel would (never mind that OLED monitors are not currently readily available). The image will appear less inky, but it does get rid of that halo effect seen in monitors with regular LED backlights.

For comparison, consider that if this 32-inch professional monitor used traditional LEDs, it’d have about 385 LEDs. Meanwhile, a general use monitor of that size will pack between 70-90 LEDs approximately. Clearly, you get more LED for your buck with this tiny form factor.

As mentioned, we’re all still waiting for OLED to make their way into consumer and even professional-level monitors. However, Asus believes mini-LED is just a step away from micro-LED, which it expects could potentially have equal performance to OLED, and two steps away from glorious OLED.

That backlight also has 1,000 zones of dynamic dimming backlight control, for improving contrast ratio and getting the most out of HDR content.

Aimed at creatives, the ProArt PA32UCX supports DCI-P3 and AdobeRGB wide color gamut with 10-bit color. Ports include two Thunderbolt 3 and one each of DisplayPort and HDMI.

Asus hasn’t released pricing or availability information yet, but we expect to see the ProArt PA32UCX in stores this year.