Asus ROG Swift 500 Hz G-Sync Monitor Showcased at Nvidia Computex Event

Nvidia's near hour long Computex 2022 keynote presentation has wrapped. There wasn't a lot of fresh meat for PC gamers and enthusiasts during the show, but the new Asus ROG Swift 500 Hz G-Sync monitor caught our eye. SVP of Nvidia's PC Business, Jeff Fisher revealed this new monitor and called it "the lowest latency, highest refresh rate, G-Sync eSports display ever created."

The Asus ROG Swift 500 Hz G-Sync monitor has been "designed from the ground up for eSports," says (opens in new tab) Nvidia. Central to its underlying technology is a new kind of display panel dubbed an E-TN (eSports Twisted Nematic) panel. Some will argue about the limits of human perception and the diminishing benefits of ever higher refresh rates, however the video below makes it easy to understand Nvidia's (and Asus's) practical touted benefits of a 500 Hz E-TN.

500 Hz eSports Gaming Benefits Summary

Smoother animation allows for easier tracking of moving targets

Ghosting is minimized for sharper more well defined animation

System latency is improved allowing you to see any action with the greatest immediacy

Other complimentary gaming technologies that feature in this monitor include the adjustable eSports vibrance, complete Nvidia Reflex Analyzer support, as well as the original G-Sync appeal of supporting variable refresh rates in sync with your graphics card output for the smoothest gaming visuals.

The end result of all these monitor technologies in eSports titles, played on Nvidia GPUs is claimed (opens in new tab) to be "the most fluid, fast-paced motion you’ll find in modern eSports," plus improved competitive advantage.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nvidia)

We don't have all the key specs of the new Asus ROG Swift 500 Hz G-Sync gaming monitor at this time. However, we know that it features a 24.1-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) E-TN panel, and E-TN technology is said to offer "60% better response times than standard TN panels."

(Image credit: Asus)

Expect some fuller specs for this new monitor nearer the product availability date. Specifics we'd like to know more about include the usual brightness, contrast, and color gamut stats. It will also be interesting to see how much eSports pros, or their sponsors, will be expected to pay for this first 500 Hz gaming monitor release.

Back in January we reported on a breakthrough by display panel maker BOE. It claimed to have created the world's first 500 Hz gaming monitor prototype, but there has been no follow up, and no BOE partner consumer product release. The January news concerned a 27-inch FHD panel, and made no mention of E-TN, so we aren’t sure if Asus has used BOE panel technology, or it comes from another panel maker. This is something else we should find out nearer to product availability.

If you are in the market for a gaming monitor, and not inclined to wait for this new Asus ROG Swift 500 Hz G-Sync gaming monitor, we recommend you check out our recently updated Best Monitor Deals 2022: 4K, Gaming and More feature.