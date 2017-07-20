Trending

Asus ROG Introduces Crosshair VI Extreme AM4 Motherboard

By

Asus announced the immediate availability of the AM4 based Crosshair VI Extreme motherboard. If you want to build a beastly Ryzen rig with all the bells and whistles, this motherboard will probably be of interest to you.

Based on the X370 chipset, this AM4 socket motherboard supports AMD's Ryzen and 7th Generation A-series processors, DDR4 support up to 3,200MHz, dual PCI-E 3.0 x16 reinforced SafeSlots, one PCI-E 2.0 x16 slot, three PCI-E 2.0 x1 slots, USB 3.1 Gen 2, and 7.1 Channel HD audio. Additional features include 8 SATA 6Gb/s ports, dual M.2 sockets (type M), LED color-coded audio jacks and a built-in I/O shield.

This motherboard is also equipped with a dedicated base-clock generator designed specifically for Ryzen processors. Dubbed "Pro Clock Technology," this custom solution works in tandem with the motherboard's TurboV Processing Unit (TPU) to enhance voltage and base-clock overclocking control.

There are a total of thirteen fan headers on the Crosshair VI Extreme, as well as a dedicated header for monoblocks and a separate set of connectors for tracking liquid temperatures and flow. One header is dedicated to monoblocks, and one is specifically designed to accommodate a high amp fan or water pump.

The RGB lighting is capable of displaying a range effects such as breathing, strobing, pulsing, music effect, rainbow, and more through the included Aura Lighting Control software. The RGB lighting can even be set to change color to reflect CPU temperature and load. The Crosshair VI Extreme also includes a dedicated addressable RGB header that connects to compatible lighting strips, fans, coolers, and PC cases. Around back, you’ll find a large metal backplate that, in addition to protecting the board from bending, also serves as a cover for the built-in RGB LEDs on the back of the motherboard.

ROG Crosshair VI Extreme will be available in early August with a $350 MSRP.

ProductAsus ROG Crosshair VI Extreme
SocketAM4
ChipsetX370
Form FactorATX
Expansion SlotsAMD Ryzen Processors2 x PCIe 3.0/2.0 x16 (x16 or dual x8) AMD 7th Generation A-series/Athlon Processors1 x PCIe 3.0/2.0 x16 (x8 mode) AMD X370 chipset1 x PCIe 2.0 x16 (max at x4 mode)3 x PCIe 2.0 x1
Memory Support4 x DDR4 DIMM Sockets Support for DDR4 3200/2933/2667/2400/2133 MHz
AudioROG SupremeFX 8-Channel HD Audio CODEC S1220
LANIntel I211-AT Gigabit LAN Controller Anti-surge LANGuard802.11ac module (wireless)
Storage2 x M.2 Socket 8 x SATA 6Gb/s connectorsSupport for RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10
USBAMD Ryzen/7th Generation A-series/Athlon Processors : 4 x USB 3.0 port(s) (4 at back panel, blue)AMD X370 chipset : 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 front panel connector port(s) AMD X370 chipset : 6 x USB 3.0 port(s) (4 at back panel, blue, 2 at mid-board)AMD X370 chipset : 6 x USB 2.0 port(s) (4 at back panel, black, 2 at mid-board)ASMedia® USB 3.1 controller : 2 x USB 3.1 port(s) (2 at back panel, black+red, Type-A + USB Type-CTM)
I/O1 x LAN (RJ45) port(s)1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (black)USB Type-CTM1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (red)Type-A8 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (blue) 4 x USB 2.0 (one port can be switched to USB BIOS Flashback) 1 x Optical S/PDIF out1 x Clear CMOS button(s)1 x USB BIOS Flashback Button(s)6 x LED -lit audio jacks
LightingAura RGB Lighting
Price$350
10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dudmont 20 July 2017 20:54
    13 Fan headers? I like it....
    Reply
  • redgarl 21 July 2017 00:05
    350$... sure...
    Reply
  • fonzy 21 July 2017 00:19
    Not sure why people would spend more on the motherboard then on the CPU, IMO people are buying AMD Ryzen for price to performance. ITX?
    Reply
  • Glock24 21 July 2017 01:32
    To each it's own... I'll wait for the mini-ITX motherboards from Gigabyte or Asus. I don't use SLI/Crossfire, don't need lots of pci-e slots, and certainly don't want a giant case to hold an E-ATX board. I prefer my systems small.
    Reply
  • falchard 21 July 2017 03:05
    Not really. Buying Ryzen because its a workstation chip good for certain workloads like Gaming and Streaming, or entry level 3D CAD that you also want to game on.
    Reply
  • somebodyspecial 21 July 2017 06:20
    I would have laughed at $250. $350 and I'm speechless. :) Lose the AC, LED's etc, maybe I'd want it. It's a shame boards come with all this crap today that 95% of us have zero intention of using, but still we're forced to pay or buy some absolutely bottom end product. The second they add some cool stuff I want/need, they automatically add all the crap I have no intention of using. Kind of how cable tv used to charge me for a few dozen SPANISH cable channels in USA when nobody in this house speaks spanish (Until all our houses cut the cord that is...LOL).

    Still waiting for my fully loaded NON-SLI/Crossfire board to come out.
    Reply
  • Rob1C 21 July 2017 07:03
    Want cheap and tiny with a bit of Extreme: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/Motherboards/PRIME-B350M-A-CSM/ - a microATX won't hold near as much goodies as an EATX.
    Reply
  • JimmiG 21 July 2017 08:29
    A bit overkill for X370 since you still have a limited number of PCI-E lanes and only dual-channel RAM. Wait for Threadripper, and you can probably find a $350 X399 mobo which gives you 64 PCI-E lanes and quad channel memory.
    Reply
  • Wisecracker 21 July 2017 11:30
    Thank you, Ahh-seus!
    It's good to see OEMs stepping up with high-end mobos supporting desktop Zen. This looks to be a 'throw-back' (10+ years?) to the old 790FX AM2/AM2+ boards ◄ a good many of which are still chugging along.

    The only thing missing is the 2X GLAN and 2X eSATA. Are you saving that for the TR4s ?? (hint-hint) ...



    Reply
  • JamesSneed 21 July 2017 11:52
    Mow make it in mATXx, thanks.
    Reply