Asus ROG Phone Launches October 18 in US

Asus has finally announced that it will launch its Republic of Gamers-branded phone, the ROG Phone, on October 18, when it will be made available for pre-order. It will start at $899 with 128GB of storage, and a 512GB model will run for $1,099. The phone's many accessories will be available sometime in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Asus ROG Phone Specs
|Processor
|2.96Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|GPU
|Qualcomm Adreno 630
|UI
|ROG Gaming UI
|Display
|6 inches, 18:9 (2160x1080) AMOLED 90Hz refresh rate with 1ms pixel response time108.6% DCI-P3 color gamut10,000:1 contrast ratioCapacitive touchscreen with 10-point multi-touch (supports Glove Touch)HDR
|Dimensions
|(6.3 x 3 x 0.3 inches) 158.8 x 76.2 x 8.6mm
|Weight
|200g
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|Memory
|LPDDR4 8GB RAM
|Storage
|UFS 2.1, 128GB / 512GB
|I/O ports
|Side: Custom USB-CSupports USB 3.1 Gen 1 / DP 1.4 (4K) / fast charging (QC 3.0 +QC 4.0/PD 3.0) (15W) ASUS HyperCharge direct chargingBottom: USB-CSupports USB 2.0 / fast charging (QC3.0/PD3.0) (20W) / Direct Charge3.5mm headphone jack
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Main Camera
|12MP + 8MP (120-degree wide-angle)
The company didn't say when the phone will actually ship.
The 6-inch gaming phone will run on what Asus says is the "world's fastest" speed-binned 2.96 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with an Adreno 640 GPU. The 6-inch AMOLED display has a 90Hz refresh rate with a 1 millisecond response time. We first got a look at the ROG Phone, its specs and accessories back at Computex.
The pre-order date coincides with an event at Microsoft's flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York City and will be open to the public.
Asus also detailed pricing for the accessories, including the $229.99 desktop dock, $399.99 TwinView dock, $89.99 Gamevice controller, $329.99 WiGig Dock, $119.99 Professional dock and $59.99 phone case.