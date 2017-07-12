Asus ROG Launches Pugio Gaming Mouse

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Asus Republic of Gamers announced the Pugio gaming mouse.

This ambidextrous mouse features a 7,200 DPI optical sensor, 150 IPS tracking speed, and 30g acceleration. It's also equipped with Omron switches with a 50-million-click life cycle and a customizable three-zone RGB backlighting system capable of displaying 16.8 million colors. The mouse cable is braided and utilizes a USB 2.0 connector.

The Pugio gaming mouse features a push-fit switch socket that allows you to not only replace broken or worn switches, but also to choose your preferred click resistance by experimenting with different switches. Asus includes an additional pair of Omron D2F-01F switches for customization.

In addition to the extra pair of switches, the company includes optional configurable magnetic side buttons on both sides to give you the option of using two side buttons, four side buttons, or no side buttons at all. Buttons can be programmed and mapped via the included ROG Armoury software. You’ll also be able to control Aura RGB lighting effects, review calibration settings, adjust performance, and create profiles using the ROG Armoury software.

The Pugio gaming mouse comes with a matching accessory case for storing the optional side buttons and extra Omron switches when not in use. The mouse is available now with an MSRP of $90.