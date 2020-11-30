Build a Nest for Your Future CPU: Asus' ROG Strix B550-E Is $60 Off

It's tough to find a Ryzen 5000 CPU in stock these days. But they're some of the best CPUs around thanks to a big jump in instructions per clock, as well as other improvements brought by Zen 3. And whether you're after a Ryzen 9 5950X or a more mainstream Ryzen 5600X , they're well worth waiting for. So if you know you'll be snatching up one of AMD's newest slices of silicon as soon as you can, why not get things ready for your new bundle of joy by picking up a board for it whenever it arrives?

Asus ROG Strix B550-E: was 280, now 220 at Newegg

The Asus ROG Strix B550-E is a well-equipped ATX board for recent Ryzen CPUs, featuring sleek looks, a pair of M.2 slots, and speedy Wi-Fi and USB connectivity.

Asus' ROG Strix B550-E is currently $60 off after a $50 rebate, taking this normally $279 board down to a more palatable $219. Your CPUs new home will come complete with a 14+2 power stage so it can perform at its overclocked best, two heatsink-cooled M.2 slots (one with PCIe 4.0 support), a fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, and lots of RGB to give your processor's new home that fuzzy warm glow. There's even a SupremeFX S1220A codec so you can play it lullabies (or, you know, AAA titles) in the highest of high-fidelity audio.



This ATX board also has three PCIe x16 slots, an x1 slot, and Wi-Fi 6, and even a Thunderbolt header. Whether you want your new CPU to grow up to be a famous game streamer, a more traditional creative professional, or a Jake or Jane of all silicon skills, the Asus ROG Strix B550-E should give your Zen 3 baby all it needs to do its best and make you proud -- whenever you manage to find it in stock.

