Asus Adds New 650 and 750-watt Power Supplies to ROG Lineup

Asus is showing off several power supplies here at Computex 2019 and revealed two more models: the Rog Strix 650W and 750W. Those units are based on a modified version of Seasonic's Focus Plus Gold platform. The differences that we were able to spot are the larger dimensions of the PCB, because of the beefy heat sinks that Asus uses to keep the noise output low.

The cooling fan is also different and most likely it uses a double ball-bearing, as the Asus Rog Thor 1200W unit does. Although fluid dynamic bearing fans have a quieter operation, double ball-bearing ones can cope with much tougher conditions like operating temperatures that exceed 40 degrees Celsius. The provided warranty will be ten-years long and there was no mention of the expected price tags.

The new Rog Strix units will meet the 80 PLUS Gold standard's requirements, while in the Cybenetics scale we expect ETA-A and LAMBDA-A to LAMBDA-A+ certifications. Compared to the similar capacity Seasonic Focus Plus Gold models the Asus units will offer much quieter operation, thanks to the more relaxed fan profiles (and the larger heat sinks).