Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 With RTX 3080 Drops to its Lowest Ever Price

As you can see from our list of RTX 3080 laptops you can buy right now, they all usually come with either sky high prices or severe compromises to the rest of the internals.

This Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 doesn’t just give you this powerful GPU, plus a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and 1TB SSD: it also comes with a huge $200 discount — taking the cost down to $2,199.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $2,199 at Newegg

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

Of course, all of this potent power needs effective cooling, which this laptop offers in its Red Dot Product Design award-winning design, utilizing liquid metal to cool the CPU, four fan outlets, four heatsinks and impressive arc flow fans. These elements work together to ensure all of those beastly components run at their absolute best.

Looking further at the design, Asus has gone out of its way to add some unique flair to the look and feel of the Scar 15 with a semi-translucent keyboard deck, the upgraded LED array on the top of the laptop itself and a tweaked form factor that makes it smaller than the last generation machine while maintaining an impressive 85% screen-to-body ratio.

For connectivity, there’s a ton of I/O, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth as well, and the opti-mechanical keyboard completes the package with a comfortable typing/gameplay experience. Looking for a pro-level laptop at a great price? This is the one to get.