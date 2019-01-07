Asus Launches ROG Strix, Dual, and Turbo GeForce RTX 2060

After many months of rumors and speculation, Nvidia's mid-range GeForce RTX 2060 gaming graphics card is finally being officially presented to the hardware world. Asus jumped on the opportunity and announced its complete custom GeForce RTX 2060 lineup.

As usual, you can choose from a variety of unique models from the Taiwanese manufacturer's Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix, Dual, and Turbo family of graphics cards. Unfortunately, Asus didn't reveal the clock speeds for its GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cards.

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060

(Image credit: Asus)

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 is tailored to enthusiasts that demand the best performance, cooling, and aesthetics. It's produced with Auto-Extreme technology, which is Asus' proprietary automated manufacturing process. The graphics card has its own metal brace to reduce tension on the PCB and the DirectCU III cooling solution employs three patented Wing-blade fans to keep the graphics card running cool.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 comes with Aura Sync RGB lighting on both the shroud and metal backplate to provide enthusiasts with numerous customization options. There are also FanConnect II headers on the graphics card for owners to connect external fans that they can control based on the graphics card or processor's operating temperatures. The ROG Strix version of the GeForce RTX 2060 has 8-pin and 6-pin PCIe power connectors. It's equipped with two HDMI 2.0b ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs. The graphics card comes in three flavors with different clock speeds.

Asus GeForce RTX 2060 6GB ROG Strix Gaming OC (ROG-STRIX-RTX2060-O6G-GAMING)

Asus GeForce RTX 2060 6GB ROG Strix Gaming Advanced (ROG-STRIX-RTX2060-A6G-GAMING)

Asus GeForce RTX 2070 6GB ROG Strix Gaming (ROG-STRIX-RTX2060-6G-GAMING)

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2060

(Image credit: Asus)

Unlike the ROG Strix model, the Dual GeForce RTX 2060 focuses on value. The Dual GeForce RTX 2060 features a 2.7-slot design to house a gigantic heatsink that, according to Asus, delivers up to a 50 percent improvement in cooling over the previous generation of Dual graphics card.

The Dual GeForce RTX 2060 takes after the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 and utilizes two Wing-blade IP5X-certified cooling fans. It also comes with a metal backplate to improve structural rigidity. The graphics card only relies on a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and provides two HDMI 2.0b ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and a DVI-D connector for video output. The Dual GeForce RTX 2060 is also offered in three variants depending on the clock speed.

Asus GeForce RTX 2060 6GB Dual OC (DUAL-RTX2060-O6G)

Asus GeForce RTX 2060 6GB Dual Advanced (DUAL-RTX2060-A6G)

Asus GeForce RTX 2070 6GB Dual (DUAL-RTX2060-6G)

Asus Turbo GeForce RTX 2060

(Image credit: Asus)

The Turbo GeForce RTX 2060 continues to to maintain the blower-style design although Asus throws some upgrades into the mix. The improvements include an 80mm IP5X dual-ball bearing fan for ventilation and a brand-new shroud design to improve airflow.

Similar to the Dual model, the Turbo GeForce RTX 2060 comes equipped with a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. However, the Turbo model does drop the DVI-D connector and only has the two HDMI 2.0b ports and DisplayPort 1.4 outputs.

Availability and Pricing

The Asus ROG Strix, Dual, and Turbo GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cards will be available at retailers worldwide on January, 15, 2019. Asus didn't reveal the graphic cards' pricing.