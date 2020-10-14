TUF Gaming, Easy to Afford: 1650 Ti Laptop Now $599

If you want a gaming PC and can't spend more than $600, going with a laptop over a desktop is a real stretch. However, right now, Best Buy is offering a configuration of Asus's TUF Gaming FX506LI laptop with GTX 1650 Ti graphics, a Core i5-10300H CPU and a 256GB display for just $599, a $200 discount. For gaming on a budget, this is truly one of the best Prime day laptop deals.

The TUF Gaming FX506LI has a 15-inch, 1920 x 1080 screen that operates at 60 Hz. Its design is very similar to the TUF Gaming A15 FA506 that we reviewed, which is also on sale. The A15 has an excellent keyboard so the FX506LI probably does too. The less-expensive laptop packs a modest 8GB of RAM, but you should be able to upgrade it.

The vibrant orange color keyboard, and carbon fiber-esque case set this laptop firmly in the gamer category. The fan intakes and vents around the laptop feature aggressive, masculine designs which lend themselves to the overall aesthetic.

This laptop has the correct balance of power and budget.

While a GTX 1650 Ti isn't exactly top-of-the-line, it can game comfortably at 1080p and mid-range settings. The TUF Gaming FX506LI should also help you power through your work and studies, because of its 4-core, 8-thread processor.

All of the usual ports are present. Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0 and USB-C and they are located along the left edge of the laptop.

If you can afford to spend an additional $200, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 2060 graphics, an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and a 144 Hz display is on sale for $799. That system is much more powerful and will allow ray-tracing.