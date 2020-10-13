Asus Ryzen 4800H, RTX 2060-Powered Laptop Now $799

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (RTX 2060, Ryzen 7): was $999 now $799 @Best Buy

This powerful, 15-inch gaming laptop combines a speedy Ryzen 7 4800H CPU that has 8 cores and 16 threads with Nvidia's RTX 2060 GPU and a 512GB SSD. We loved the keyboard and performance when we published our Asus TUF Gaming A15 review.



View Deal

We published our Asus TUF Gaming A15 review in July and lauded the laptop's strong performance, long battery life and snappy keyboard. Normally, you don't expect all-day endurance from a gaming laptop, the TUF Gaming A15 lasted a full 8 hours and 34 minutes on our battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi.

We also loved the typing experience on the A15. Senior Editor Scharon Harding used the deep, 2mm travel and great feedback to type an impressive 121 wpm, 10 percent faster than her usual rate.

The main drawback we found on the A15 is that its screen wasn't particularly vibrant in our tests, covering just 44 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut while achieving a maximum brightness of 260 nits. The sound could have been louder too.

If you buy Best Buy's configuration of the Asus TUF Gaming A15, note that it only comes with 8GB of RAM when 16GB is far better. However, the good news is that this laptop is easy to upgrade so you can add more RAM yourself and a second SSD too.