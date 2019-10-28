Asus TUF Gaming VG249Q Monitor Offers 1ms Response in a FHD, IPS Package

Asus has expanded its already extensive portfolio with yet another gaming monitor. The Asus TUF Gaming VG249Q is a 23.8-inch display with AMD FreeSync and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Asus TUF Gaming VG249Q (Image credit: Asus)

It combines a slim bezel design with a matte, anti-glare IPS panel that rocks a 1920 x 1080 resolution and 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles.

Despite using an IPS display, which is typically slower than its TN counterparts, the TUF Gaming VG249Q flaunts a low 1ms response time (how long a pixel is continuously visible), which hardcore games will surely appreciate.

The panel's other specifications include a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 250 nits of maximum brightness and 72% coverage of the NTSC color gamut.

Asus TUF Gaming VG249Q (Image credit: Asus)

Asus also incorporated some neat bonus features especially for gamers. GameVisual puts seven unique color modes for different game genres at your disposal. GamePlus, on the other hand, provides you with helpful gadgets -- such as an on-screen crosshair, timer, frames per second counter or display alignment -- to help give you an advantage over your opponents. There's also Shadow Boost, which helps improve image details in dark areas of a scene.

The TUF Gaming VG249Q has two 2W stereo speakers and rests on a flexible stand that supports swivel, tilt, pivot and height adjustments. The stand is removable, and the monitor has a VESA 100 x 100mm mounting pattern for mounting it on a monitor arm.

Display outputs on the monitor consist of a HDMI 1.4 port, VGA port and DisplayPort 1.2a output. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack if you don't want to use the monitor's integrated speakers.

Asus hasn't yet revealed pricing or availability.