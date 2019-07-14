Asus' Svelte 27-Inch Monitor Is a Lot of Screen for Just $130

While it lacks game-centric features like variable refresh or a high refresh rate, Asus’ VZ279HE 27-inch monitor is a whole lot of screen for just $130, 28% off the usual $180 asking price on Newegg. It’s an IPS panel, so viewing angles should be excellent--Asus advertises 178 degrees. And with super-slim bezels on three sides, plus a slim 7mm profile for the top 2/3 of the panel, this screen would look great at home office or in a customer-facing office.

The VZ279HE’s 1080p resolution isn’t the sharpest, but we wouldn’t expect anything higher unless you’re spending much more. But if you’re used to staring at 24-inch monitors or your laptop screen, this large 27-inch panel will be much easier on your eyes. Asus says the panel covers 100% of the Adobe sRGB spectrum, so color reproduction should be solid. And four levels of blue-light filtering should help with eye fatigue and help you sleep after you log off for the night.

If you’re wondering about connectivity, the VZ279HE sports a pair of HDMI ports and an old-school VGA port. An HDMI cable is included in the box. With a brightness rating of 250 cd/m2, this monitor isn’t the brightest of the bunch, but as long as your desk isn’t in direct sunlight, that brightness level should be fine.

