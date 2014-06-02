Asus Unveils Zenbook ZX500 Notebook With 4K IPS Display

Asus has announced a new notebook, the Zenbook NX500, in time for Computex, Taipei. This notebook is a new addition the the Zenbook series, though it brings a lot more to the table than routine refreshes – it brings a new level of display quality, manufacturing quality, and storage speeds.

This is a 15.6-inch laptop with a body crafted out of aluminium. Physically, this makes the laptop very solid, attractive and tough but it isn’t what sets it apart from the crowd, as there are already laptops like this on the market. What sets this laptop apart is the hardware found inside the elegant chassis. The Zenbook NX500 comes packed with up to Intel Core i7 processors, and will pack up to Nvidia GTX 850M graphics. Alongside this is an M.2 PCI-Express based SSD which runs off a grand total of four lanes – two more than most M.2 solutions. On certain configurations you might find SATA3 SSDs in a RAID0 array.

The hero feature of this laptop is really the display. The laptop carries a 4K panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and is built using Asus’ VisualMaster technology. This means it's an IPS display capable of covering 108 percent of the Adobe RGB colour space and a massive 146 percent of the sRGB colour space.

Pricing for the laptop remains unknown, as does availability.

