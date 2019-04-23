The Asus Zephyrus G GA502 Is a Premium AMD (and Nvidia) Gaming Laptop

There’s a high-end gaming laptop with AMD’s mobile chips, and Asus built it. A variant in its expanded Zephyrus lineup, the Zephyrus G GA502 boasts AMD’s Ryzen 7 3750H APU paired with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti in a slim, attractive chassis that, for certain configurations, is surprisingly affordable.

Asus said the laptop will be available today at Best Buy in the U.S. for $1,199 with 16 GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. A lower-priced model with 8GB of RAM is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and Newegg for $1,099. No UK pricing or release information was available.

This isn’t the first laptop to combine AMD and Nvidia (Asus’ X570ZD, for instance had options with second-gen Ryzen 5 and 7 processors and a GTX 1050), but options with this pairing -- or Ryzen with discrete graphics at all -- are few and far between.

CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3750H GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6GB GDDR6) RAM Up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 Storage 256 GB or 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Display 15.6-inch, IPDS display, 60 or 120 Hz Ports Ethernet, USB Type-C, 3x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI Battery 76 Wh Size 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm / 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches Weight 4.6 pounds / 2.1 kg

Asus is pushing the Zephyrus G as bringing its most premium slim design to a larger audience of gamers. It still features a 15-inch FHD display (with 60 Hz and 120 Hz options) in a chassis that’s 0.8 inches (19.9 mm) thick and weighs approximately 4.6 pounds (2.1 kg). Note, though, that there is no webcam on this machine.

The Zephyrus G does have a few differences from the Intel-based Zephyrus S GX502 and Zephyrus M GU502 that are launching alongside it. While all three laptops have moved the keyboard to a standard position (prior Zephyrus laptops have them on the very edge of the deck), the AMD-based model only has white backlighting on the keys, rather than RGB. Asus suggests that this will allow the laptop to blend in anywhere, but it’s a shame for fans of RGB lighting who could customize it to that color themselves.

This laptop is also compatible with the ROG Armoury Crate software’s scenario profiles, which changes clock and fan speeds depending on your task.

We’re looking forward to testing the Zephyrus G when it shows up in our labs to see what this premium, AMD- and Nvidia-powered laptop can do.

Image Credits: Tom's Hardware