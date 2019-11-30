Save $800 (24%) on This Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 17.3” Gaming Laptop

You know what, not everyone has the space, or the time to build their own PC. And we get that, it can be hard, especially if you’re busy at work all the time, or just have too many other recreational hobbies. But that doesn’t necessarily mean you should be excluded from the world of gaming, hell no. What if you want to balance your two lives. With a laptop that not only looks classy in the business world, but also kicks ass when you take it home and dive into Apex Legends. Well maybe, just maybe, this deal’s for you.

Asus’s ROG Zephyrus S GX701 gaming laptop is currently on sale for just $2,500 while stock lasts. That’s an incredible saving of $800 or 24% off its retail price and it's not even Black Friday anymore. In fact we’ve never seen this laptop sell for as low as this, and it keeps packed with a bevy of impressive features.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 RTX 2080 Laptop: was $3,299 now $2,499

Complete with 144Hz display, RTX 2080 GPU, 16GB of DDR4, i7 processor and 1TB PCIe hard drive this sleek 17-inch monster is the king of gaming notebooks. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 RTX 2070 Laptop: was $2,500 now $2,250

If that's out of stock, you can also pick up this RTX 2070 variant with an almost identical spec for $250 less as well. Albeit the saving isn't quite as great.

Specifications

Processor Intel Core i7-8750H 6/12 @ 3.9 GHz Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q RAM 16GB DDR4 @ 2666 Display 17.3” FHD @ 144 Hz, 3ms G2G + G-Sync SSD 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Operating System Windows 10 Pro

Performance

Seriously that spec list is just crazy. With a 1080p 144Hz screen and G-Sync (it's not the crazy 300Hz one we saw earlier this year), that RTX 2080 is going to rip through the frames per second, and just utterly destroy any title that you throw its way, even with its Max-Q optimizations. Better yet, if you do need to drop it into a quieter, long battery life mode you can do that too thanks to its Optimus mode, which will disable the dedicated graphics and just run off Intel’s integrated HD graphics instead not too shabby.

The big selling point though is that overall design. It is slim, and gorgeous because of it. With that nanoedge bezel, illuminated Asus logo and more it’s just crisp and clean. What we particularly love is the keyboard layout as well as it mimics how you’d have a mouse and keyboard in real life.

Don’t worry about performance taking a hit because of it though, the reason that keyboard is so far back is to make space for all that hardware up top near the screen, and those perforations that dominate the Asus logo area above the keyboard act both as speakers and as ventilation too.

It’s a kick ass deal for those with the cash to spend. If you can afford it, and are looking for something to pull double duty as both your work laptop and your gaming funhouse, the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 is the perfect fit for the bill.

