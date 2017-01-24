Trending

Stoic Seeks $200,000 For 'The Banner Saga 3' On Kickstarter

By

In April 2016, Stoic released The Banner Saga 2, thanks in part to the studio’s Kickstarter campaign for the original Banner Saga title. The studio asked for $100,000 for the first game--backers gave over $700,000. Now the studio is turning to Kickstarter again to fund the final chapter of the series: The Banner Saga 3.

This time around, the small independent studio is asking for $200,000 in funding. According to the game’s Kickstarter page, the funds would allow the team to use the same resources as it did in the previous games. This includes help from Powerhouse Animation for the game’s cut-scenes, voice-over work from Studio Syrland, and original music from renowned video game composer Austin Wintory.

In order to reach that goal, the campaign has multiple tiers for backer rewards. It starts at $20, which guarantees you a copy of the game on Steam or GOG as well as access to the special Backer Forums and Galleries. You can also add $20 to any backer reward to get the first two games on Steam or GOG as well. Rewards will be delivered in December 2018, but that isn’t necessarily the release date for the game.

The game already has over $38,000 in backer funds, and there’s still plenty of time to get in on the action: the Kickstarter campaign ends March 7.

NameBanner Saga 3
TypeTurn-Based Strategy
DeveloperStoic
PublisherVersus Evil
PlatformsPC/Mac
Where To BuyN/A
Release DateN/A
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dstarr3 24 January 2017 19:19
    Shouldn't the sales of their previous two games be funding development of the third? Crowdfunding, but only as a last resort. And if you've already got two popular games to your name, you probably have other resources to tap first.
  • derekullo 24 January 2017 20:59
    Why change a strategy that has worked for the first 2 games and probably made them a lot of money?

    "I could buy a Porsche with my profits and use crowdfunding for my next game or get a Prius and pay for the next game with profits from the last games"

    Nothing is inherently wrong with asking for crowdfunding.

    Without Westinghouse backing Tesla we would all be using DC current in our power lines.

    Westinghouse believed Tesla had a good idea and gave him money to make it real.

    Of course the agreement was mutually beneficial, Westinghouse made money on the deal.

    Without Westinghouse crowdfunding, or more appropriately angel investing, into Tesla's idea, it most likely would not have made it to fruition.
  • dstarr3 24 January 2017 21:31
    It's an ethical thing. They've got the resources to make a new game without resorting to e-begging, and they should. Crowdfunding is for getting an idea off the ground when there's no other way. For this third game, the franchise doesn't need "getting off the ground," it's already up. If after selling two popular games they're still hurting for money, there's some problem there that the core audience shouldn't bear the responsibility for.
  • derekullo 24 January 2017 22:27
    That's just it.

    The core audience wants to pay them for the game.

    If the core audience thought crowdfunding for the 3rd time was a despicable, unethical travesty to gaming then they wouldn't "donate" any money.
  • d_kuhn 26 January 2017 16:52
    I think crowdfunding has become 'the standard' method for generating funding for many small indie's. Lots of folks are willing to support this studio so why would they change it? For those folks... it's basically pre-paying for the title, AND assuming the risk that it might blow up and they'll get nothing. For me... it'd take a title that I absolutely HAVE to have to get me assume risk for no reward (it's not like they get a price break... sure they get the game for $20 but it'll likely be available for half that at the first Steam sale after release), but I get why someone would be willing to do it.
  • alidan 26 January 2017 21:47
    @D_KUHN

    You know the game dope wars? I would pay a sizeable chunk of change for that but far more advanced.
