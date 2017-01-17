Trending

Pure Base 600: A Humble Case From be quiet!

Today we see a more humble case offering from be quiet!, the Pure Base 600.

When be quiet! first got into the case market, it started out with the Silent Base 800 – an offering built around offering silent performance in a large, all-round chassis. Since then, the company has continued to build new cases, and today it is introducing the Pure Base 600. The chassis aims to provide a more basic feature set, accommodating up to an ATX motherboard and ample additional hardware for basic systems.

The Pure Base 600's design resembles that of the company’s earlier cases, but it’s simplified a smidgen to create a clean elegant appearance. The front panel has room for two optical drive bays, and all the I/O sits on a slanted top rim consisting of two USB 3.0 ports, the standard set of HD audio jacks, power and reset buttons, a hard drive activity LED, and a 3-speed fan controller.

Cooling in the case is handled by a single 140mm fan as intake and another 120mm unit as exhaust, but you can expand upon this with an additional 140mm unit at the front and up to three 120mm or two 140mm fans at the top. The top of the chassis comes with an adjustable vent that can be closed for silence, opened for airflow, or partly opened to offer a little extra exhaust.

Even though the case doesn’t have a window, be quiet! still designed the Pure Base 600 to welcome good cable management. The hard drive trays are even built such that their cables are neatly tucked away behind the motherboard tray.

Be quiet!’s Pure Base 600 is available immediately in black and black with silver trim, both at an MSRP of $89.00.

Model:be quiet! Pure Base 600
Motherboard TypeUp to ATX
Expansion Slots7
Dimensions492mm x 220mm x 470mm
Net Weight7.44kg
Drive Bays2x 5.25”, 3x 3.5”, 2x 2.5"
PSUStandard PS2 PSU
Front I/OUSB 3.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1
Radiator Support1x 360mm or 280mm, 1x 280mm
CPU Cooler Max Height165mm
VGA Card Max Length280mm With HDD Rack, 425mm Without
PSU Length Limit210mm
5 Comments
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 17 January 2017 17:22
    They have a 600, 800, and 900 series of Dark/Silent/Pure cases. They're all fairly large ATX cases. Why don't they try diversifying by making a mini-ITX case? Call it the "300" or "400" series.
  • DookieDraws 17 January 2017 21:23
    Nice and clean looking! I like this case.
  • LeeRains 18 January 2017 04:28
    I've had a case much like this one for 5 years, and the one thing I wish it had was handles. It's great having a nice, large, silent case... until you need to move it for any reason. Even though I rarely move my case, it is such a PIA when I do, that I'm looking to toss 4-5 HDD's and get a smaller case that has handles.
  • Lkaos 19 January 2017 09:36
    LEERAINS, Tell me about it, i have a CM Stacker STC-T01 from CoolerMaster and im seriously considering swapping for a smaller case...That thing is so heavy that when i need to work on something i just pull the case a little bit and just do it on the table...This one looks clean and manageable!
  • Dark Lord of Tech 29 January 2017 04:32
    Simple and sleek , very nice.
