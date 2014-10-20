Trending

BenQ Builds First 24-Inch QHD Desktop Monitor

By

At last, someone has built a smaller-than-27-inch QHD desktop monitor.

Time after time, professionals and enthusiasts have asked for a QHD monitor that's smaller than 27 inches. Those have arrived, but only quite late, and only in mobile phones and laptops, which is not what we've been asking for. No, we wanted a desktop monitor that's smaller than 27 inches with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Now, after many years, it seems BenQ is here to deliver, as the company just announced its BL2420PT – a 23.8-inch monitor with a QHD resolution.

The panel in the BL24020PT is made by AUO, with model number M238DAN01.0. This is an AHVA panel, which is often marketed as IPS because the display characteristics are very similar. Due to the high resolution, it has a dot-pitch of 0.205 mm, or a density of 123.41 PPI. The panel has a gray-to-gray response time of 5 ms, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, 178 degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles, and a 300 cd/m2 brightness.

It also has a true 8-bit color depth and covers 100 percent of the sRGB color space. A non-PWM LED lighting system takes care of backlighting.

For connectivity, BenQ has fitted the monitor with DVI, VGA, HDMI 1.4, and DisplayPort 1.2 interfaces. There is also a line-in jack for driving the two 1W speakers, as well as a headphone jack.

­The BL2420PT also comes with a very capable stand. It can be tilted with a range of 25 degrees, pivoted 90 degrees for portrait viewing, has a 140 mm height adjustment range, and can swivel 45 degrees to each side.

We're happy to see that someone has finally made a smaller-than-27-inch QHD monitor, but with 4K monitors already available on the market… unless the price is right, this may be a case of "too little, too late."

No word on availability yet.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • whiteodian 20 October 2014 16:00
    Here they come people, higher than 1080 monitors could become more plentiful. Too bad this one isn't 144hz.
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 20 October 2014 16:03
    I suppose that some people wnat this, but I will never understand the desire for such small displays. Yes the PPI increases, but my idea of a perfect display is something probably 40" or bigger and Ultra high definition. Yes the PPI is lower, but the image itself is larger and gets closer to the size the images would actually be if you were face to face with them. That way when playing a game and look at a person, granted they aren't the exact size someone standing where the display is would be, but if you get to the point where you can only see about the waist up the proportions of the body and the level of detail start to look more like the person is actually right there in perfect proportion relevant to the distance at which you are viewing it.

    This seems a much better goal to me, as it gets more life like, than smaller higher resolution displays that gives lots of really small details.
    Reply
  • icemunk 20 October 2014 16:13
    I suppose that some people wnat this, but I will never understand the desire for such small displays. Yes the PPI increases, but my idea of a perfect display is something probably 40" or bigger and Ultra high definition. Yes the PPI is lower, but the image itself is larger and gets closer to the size the images would actually be if you were face to face with them. That way when playing a game and look at a person, granted they aren't the exact size someone standing where the display is would be, but if you get to the point where you can only see about the waist up the proportions of the body and the level of detail start to look more like the person is actually right there in perfect proportion relevant to the distance at which you are viewing it.

    This seems a much better goal to me, as it gets more life like, than smaller higher resolution displays that gives lots of really small details.

    I prefer larger displays as well; I'm using three 40" televisions with my current setup, and I could not go back to small 24-27" monitors again. My next upgrade (when the videocards catch up a bit) will be three 40-50" UHDs
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 20 October 2014 16:32
    Yea see thats how I would like it. I only have a 32" 1080p display right now, but when I get the money I will probably go for 4k 42" or larger (dependent on price) so it has a huge amount of detail but stretched over a larger canvas so its more realistically sized.
    Reply
  • op8 20 October 2014 16:49
    Well, we want 24" because it (almost) fills our field of view when sitting 8" in front of a desk. anything above 27" is ok for couch/console gaming. Apart from that, I'm not sure why anyone would prefer a big TV for PC use, as it just not as good as a quality monitor.
    Reply
  • az_fred 20 October 2014 16:55
    Just sit a little closer. I for one, would like this monitor.
    Reply
  • MikeO89 20 October 2014 17:18
    Personally a 23/24 inch monitor is the right size for me. I don't feel I'm missing a thing. Using my computer looking at anything bigger when it's 2 ft from my face is kind of crazy to me. That would be like watching my 46" inch TV sitting two foot away. I see no wow factor there. My current 23" monitor is serving me well and giving me plenty of wow factor playing my games. What I want to see is the nvidia gsync monitors in smaller 23", 24" range.
    Reply
  • chibiwings 20 October 2014 18:04
    The size is just right for me. i tried my 32 inches HDTV from 2 ~3 Feet away and I got dizzy like hell.
    Reply
  • truerock 20 October 2014 18:06
    well... if you are dumb enough to want a QHD monitor smaller than 32 inches I guess you are dumb enough to want a QHD monitor with VGA input.
    Reply
  • chibiwings 20 October 2014 18:13
    I can just buy Another QHD Panel with bigger Panel size if i want to. It's my Money anyway
    Reply