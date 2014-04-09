BenQ Unleashes 3 New Monitors with RevolutionEyes Tech

Last week, BenQ America Corp. introduced the addition of three new GW and GL Series mainstream monitors: the 27-inch GL2760H, the 24-inch GL2460HM and the 27-inch GW2760HS. All three feature the company's RevolutionEyes, ZeroFlicker and Low Blue Light technologies for "enhanced" visual comfort.

"Our new G Series monitors are prime examples of BenQ's value on innovation," said Bob Wudeck, Associate Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at BenQ America Corp. "We now offer users the best viewing experience for peak performance in any application and across our entire monitor lines."

All three monitors feature high gloss frames, "curvaceous" stands, and extremely slim bezels, making them ideal for any home or office theme. The GL2460HM and GL2760H provide dynamic contrast ratios of 12M:1 and 2ms GTG response times, whereas the GW2760HS monitor has a dynamic contrast ratio of 20M:1 and a response time of 4ms GTG.

As for the RevolutionEyes technology, the company's PR says that this tech "brings exceptional monitor performance and better visual comfort." With ZeroFlicker, the monitors eliminate backlight flickering at all brightness levels so that owners can spend more time in front of the screen.

These three new monitors also feature Senseye technology, which provides preset calibration settings including "Low Blue Light" mode. This mode reduces blue spectrum light to protect your eyes using specific settings designed for multimedia, web surfing, office, and onscreen reading. The monitors also have a SmartEco mode that promises up to 44 percent in energy savings.

On a hardware level, the GL2460HM and GW2760HS monitors sport a pair of 1-watt speakers. However, all three also include HDMI inputs and D-Sub/DVI ports. There's even an OSD menu with a controller that can be shoved to the back of the screen to keep them hidden.

Available in early April, BenQ's new GL2460HM, GL2760H, and GW2760HS monitors will retail at $249, $379, and $399, respectively.