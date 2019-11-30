Best Black Friday Ryzen Deals: Lowest Prices on AMD CPUs

Update (11/30/2019): Black Friday is over, but the great savings on AMD Ryzen CPUs continue. Take a look at our Cyber Monday AMD Ryzen CPU deals page and then check out our Cyber Monday tech deals page to see a list of the latest sales on everything from motherboards and processors to PCs. We also have dedicated Cyber Monday deal pages for monitors, CPUs, SSDs, gaming laptops, and Radeon graphics cards.

AMD’s Ryzen CPUs have been game-changing from a value perspective, and we are seeing plenty of great deals on the company’s processors this Black Friday tech deals season.

With the flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X now official, we are seeing the best prices on lesser current-gen chips, like the Ryzen 7 3800X, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600 and others. Those are both excellent chips, with the benefit of the latest 7nm process and AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, along with bandwidth-doubling PCIe 4 support.

But if you’re after a bargain, the company’s last-generation Ryzen 2000 chips are seeing big price slashes throughout the holiday. Below, we’ve put together a list of some of the key Ryzen CPUs to help you shop. For those models where there's a great sale, we've highlighted the specific deal while, for others, we have up-to-the-minute real-time price lists for you to check out. Remember, no matter which model you buy, you'll need a compatible motherboard with an AM4 socket.

Ryzen 7 3800X: was $399, now $329 @Amazon

With a 4.5GHz max turbo speed, 8 physical cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800X is a great all-around performer, especially at this lower price.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X: was $234.99, now $199.99

AMD's Ryzen 5 3600X is a 6-core 7nm CPU that can boost up to 4.4 GHz and is, therefore, excellent for building mid-tier gaming systems on a budget. It's still not cheap, but at this price you're getting a lot of performance per dollar.

Ryzen 7 2700X: was $319 now $129 @Microcenter (in-store only)

If you happen to live near a Microcenter, you can grab this epic deal on the Ryzen 7 2700X, which has 8 cores and a boost frequency of 4.3 GHz.

Ryzen 7 2700: was $299, now $140 @Amazon

The Ryzen 7 2700 is an 8 core CPU with a Max Boost frequency of 4.1 GHz. This is a decent CPU for the price. It's definitely not the most powerful on the market, but it would work well in a midgrade machine.

Ryzen 5 2600X: was $149, now $119 @Amazon

The Ryzen 5 2600X is a six-core, 12-thread processor that clocks in with a 3.6 GHz base clock and a 4.2 GHz boost clock. AMD includes its Wraith Spire cooler with the Ryzen 5 2600X.

Ryzen 5 2600: was $199, now $114 @Amazon

This package comes with a CPU, Wraith Stealth Cooler, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass. It has 6 cores and a Max Boost frequency of 3.9 GHz. It's currently on Amazon for 42% off.

Ryzen 3 3200G: was $99, now $94 @Newegg

This inexpensive processor features four cores and built-in Radeon Vega 8 graphics that make it possible to play some games at low settings. The CPU can boost up to 4 GHz and the GPU is rated for 1.25 GHz.