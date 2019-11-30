Best Black Friday PC Monitor Deals: Cheap Sales on Gaming, 4K and More

Update (11/30/2019): Black Friday is over, but the great savings continue over on our Cyber Monday Monitors Deals page. Check out our Cyber Monday tech deals page to see a list of the latest sales on everything from motherboards and processors to PCs. We also have dedicated Cyber Monday deal pages for CPUs, SSDs, gaming laptops, Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards.

The best Black Friday tech deals are officially here, and PC monitors are among the items seeing the best -- and most tempting -- discounts.

If you’re shopping for a PC monitor this sales season, be sure to know what you need first. For detailed help, check out on instructions on How to Buy a PC Monitor . Just because something is a large percentage off that doesn’t that mean it’s the right display for you. Here are some things to consider that'll help you avoid buyer's remorse:

What's the best deal? Look out for 144Hz at FHD (1920 x 1080) at 27 inches or larger for $200 or less or 60Hz at 4K/UHD (3840 x 2160) for $250 or under.

What size? You can save money on displays in the 23-24-inch range , but 27-inch seems to be the current mainstream size. If you’re looking for something 'bigger,' consider 32 inches or larger, but keep in mind that those screens call for QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution or higher in order to avoid making each pixel so large that you can see it.

What resolution? These days, you probably won't find a monitor that's any lower res than FHD. For a notable jump in sharpness and detail, opt for QHD, and for the ultimate image quality, go for 4K.

What refresh rate? Higher is better for gaming. Hardcore gamers should opt for 144Hz or higher, combined with the lowest response time. More casual gamers can make do with 75Hz or even 60Hz with with G-Sync or FreeSync.

Get recommendations. We constantly review PC monitors, and you can always count on our breakdown of the Best Gaming Monitors and Best 4K Gaming Monitors to find the best on the market.

20-24 Inches

Acer XFA240 bmjdpr - was $200, now $170 @ Amazon This is our favorite budget monitor out now and was $240 when we reviewed it in September. It's 24 inches with FHD resolution at 144Hz, plus FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility. Nothing we've tested can match its color accuracy, gaming performance and feature at this price. View Deal

Dell S2319HN - was $200, now $100 @ Dell

This 24-incher sports a 1080p IPS panel at 60Hz with a 5ms response time, plus some stylish thin bezels. View Deal

LG 24UD58-B - was $350, now $239 @ Amazon

This is a 24-inch, 4K monitor with an IPS screen that promises great views from any angle. And with a 60Hz refresh rate and FreeSync, it’s even fit for casual gamers.View Deal

AOC C24G1 - was $179.99 now $145 @ Amazon

This 24-inch, 1080p curved gaming monitor is a compact, feature-packed powerhouse with a high-refresh VA panel (144Hz0, fast response time (1ms) and slim bezels.View Deal

MSI Oculux NXG252R - was $500, now $400 on Amazon With a 240Hz refresh rate in a 24.5-inch 1080p screen, this is for gamers seeking the utmost sped. Before Black Friday this monitor was selling for $500. View Deal

MSI Oculux NXG252R - was $500, now $400 @ Amazon

This 24.5-inch monitor is for those seeking the utmost speed. It has a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time at 1080p resolution. There's alsoG-Sync for fighting screen tears with Nvidia graphics cards, plus a bit of RGB. View Deal

LG 24GL600F - was $249.99 , now $129 @ B&H

This 24-inch, 144Hz, 1920 x 1080 display is ideally suited to high refresh rate gaming on a budget. It doesn't offer much else in the way of features, but it does have FreeSync for fighting screen tearing with AMD graphics cards. And it's at its lowest price. View Deal

27-29 Inches

Dell S2716DG - was $800. now $430 @ Dell

This QHD, 144Hz monitor is a great upgrade for FHD gamers. With a TN panel, 1ms reponse time and G-Sync, we expect strong gaming performanc. This is the cheapest we've seen for this monitor,which usually sells for around $670.View Deal

Viewsonic 27-inch 1080p VX2758-C-MH: was $250, now $193

Complete with curved screen, 144Hz Refresh FreeSync (and likely G-Sync support), this 27-inch 1080p screen, is a perfect choice for those packing anything below an RTX 2070 GPU. View Deal

Dell SE2719H - was $250, now $120

At 27 inches, FHD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms GTG response time, this is a steal for general productivity. This is the lowest price we've seen yet. It's sold for $190 last month. View Deal

BenQ EL2870U - was $350, now $250 @ Amazon

This 28-inch, 4K monitor is a steal and is even fit for casual gaming. When we reviewed it, we were impressed with its speedy 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and FreeSync. On Amazon Prime Day in July, we spotted this monitor at $347, but now it’s even cheaper at $250. View Deal

ViewSonic VX2758-P-MHD - was $230, now $195.49 @ Amazon

This 27-inch monitor offers fast 1080p gaming whit a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and FreeSync for fighting screen tears with AMD graphics cards. This is the cheapest price we’ve even seen for this speedy display.View Deal

Acer XZ271 - was $300, now $230 @ Walmart

If you're ready to venture into the 144Hz gaming world, the 27-inch, 1920 x 1080 resolution Acer XZ271U might be just what you need -- especially when it's at its lowest price yet. View Deal

Samsung 27-inch CRG5 - was $400, now $300 @ Amazon

This is currently our favorite monitor for gaming at 240Hz, which is as fast as it gets for PC monitors. With 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 4ms response time and G-Sync Compatibility, this is for those who need speed.View Deal

LG 27BL65U-W - was $350, now $260 w/code 9BFCMPC579 @ Newegg

This 27-inch 60Hz 4K monitor is a bit over our $250 sale sweet spot. However, with IPS for strong viewing angles, a 5ms response time, FreeSync and HDR certified for at least 400 nits brightness, it's still a worthy contender. Plus, it's a its lowest price ever. View Deal

30-39 Inches

MSI MAG341CQ - Was $500, now $380 @ Newegg

We reviewed this 34-inch, 3440x1440 monitor in January and were impressed by its build quality, wide color gamut and good contrast. With a 100Hz refresh rate and FreeSync, gamers should take notice. View Deal

Samsung 32” UR59C - was $500, now $398 @ Amazon

The Samsung 32” UR59C (LU32R590CWNXZA) is currently our favorite in the 4K curved category. It sold for for $500 when it debuted and has been spotted for as low $440. But at $400, it’s currently at its lowest price ever and a steal for a 4K curved display in this size.View Deal

ViewSonic VX3276-4K-mhd - was $400, now $340 @ B&H

This 31.5-inch 4K HDR monitor offers a 75Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time with overdrive. In addition to a 2,500:1 VA panel, it has two 2W speakersView Deal

40 Inches or More

Samsung 43" CHG90 - was $1,000, now $800 @ Amazon

The Samsung 43" CHG90 has had an MSRP of $1,000 and was selling for $900 of late but has dropped to its all-time lowest price. With 3440 x 1440 resolution, it's equal to having to two 27-inch 16:9 screens and delivers fantastic contrast, HDR with FreeSync 2 HDR and accurate DCI-P3 gamut coverage.View Deal

LG 43UD79-B - was $689, now $489 @ Newegg

A couple of Tom's Hardware staff members swear by this 43-inch 4K monitor for boosting productivity. With 60Hz, 5ms response, built-in speakers, an IPS panel and lots of ports, it'll upgrade your workspace and is the cheapest we've seen it at in over a year. View Deal

Portable Monitors