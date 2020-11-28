Best Cyber Monday CPU Deals for 2020

Arguably the most important component in any computer (along with the graphics card if you're a gamer), your CPU has the most impact on performance. If you’re planning a new PC Build, perhaps one of the best PC builds, anytime soon, this holiday deals season should yield some good processor discounts, all of which we will be tracking below.

So far, we're seeing some solid deals on current-gen chips from Intel, as well as AMD’s 2nd and 3rd Gen Ryzen chips. The brand-new Ryzen 5000 series processors provide epic upgrades in performance (see our review of the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X ), but we don’t expect to find big discounts on them -- it will likely be tough to find them in stock at all.

Below, we’re rounding up the best Cyber Monday CPU deals, from sales on low-end chips to high-end, multi-core productivity beasts like those you’ll find on our best CPUs page or high atop or CPU benchmark hierarchy .

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT: was $399, now $359 at Amazon

This processor can reach speeds as fast as 4.7GHz when boosted. It has 8 cores and a total of 16 threads. It's currently discounted 10% at Amazon.

Intel Core i3-10100: was $114, now $99 at Amazon

This affordable, entry-level CPU offers 4 cores and 8 threads, along with a base clock of 3.6 GHz and a boost of 4.3 GHz. It has a 65W TDP so is easy to keep cool and includes a cooler in the box.

Ryzen 7 3700X: was $329, now $279 at Best Buy

The Ryzen 7 3700X is an octa-core Zen 2monster that's both fast and power-efficient. Whether it be for work or gaming, the Ryzen 7 3700X will stand up to everything that's thrown at it.

Intel Core i9-9900K: was $389, now $319 at Amazon

The Intel Core i9-9900K has 8 cores and a total of 16 threads. It has a base operating speed of 3.6GHz and can reach 5.0GHz when unlocked. This processor uses an LGA 1151 socket.

Intel Core i9-10850KA: was $484, now $469 at Newegg

This CPU from Intel has 10 cores and a total of 20 threads. It has a base operating speed of 3.6 GHz. When unlocked, it can reach 5.2 GHz.

Intel Core i7-9700K: was $309, now $259 at Newegg

This processor is marked down to just $259 at Newegg. Use promo code EMCGGFF39 to lock in this discount.

Intel Core i7-10700K: was $399, now $359 at Newegg

A fantastic processor for 1080p gaming, the Core i7-10700K boasts a 5.1-GHz boost clock speed with 8 cores and 16 threads. It comes free with Marvel's Avengers. Use promo code BFRDAY28 to lock in this deal.

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU: was $749, now $659 at Amazon

This is a 16-core CPU that's top-of-the-line among its Zen 2 competition, and still plenty relevant against newer, rarer Zen 3 CPUs. Its power efficiency, 3.5/4.7GHz clock speeds and overclockability make it a great all-rounder.

View Deal

AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs

AMD's brand new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, which range from the Ryzen 5 5600X on the low end to the Ryzen 9 5950X on the high end are slowly rolling out to stores. As we write this, most if not all are out of stock, but check the dynamic widgets below for up-to-date information on each.