These days, there's just no reason to be booting off of a slow, old-school mechanical hard drive. Nor do you have to settle for a low-capacity SSD or one with poor performance, even if you're on a tight budget.

With Cyber Monday tech deals in full swing and the price of Flash memory continuing to drop, you can often find a low-end, 500GB SSD for well under the $50 mark or some of the best SSDs in 1TB capacity, including our top pick (the XPG SX8200 Pro) for below $150. Whatever it is you're looking for, we've got you covered with this list of specially curated Cyber Monday SSD and storage deals.

SSDs aren't the only devices dropping in price. High-capacity external hard drives, memory cards and USB flash drives are all at or near record-breaking low prices. And that's not even the best part. Each week, we keep seeing storage prices continue to plummet.

Below, we're rounding up today's best Cyber Monday SSD and storage deals.

M.2 PCIe / SATA SSDs

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB: was $169, now $149 @ Amazon

Because of the company's strong reputation, for many people, only a Samsung SSD will do. With a rated read / write speed of 2,500 and 1,250 MBps respectively, the EVO is one of the brand's best entries. View Deal

Sabrent 1TB Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD: was $199, now $158 @Amazon

One of the first drives to support PCIe 4.0 speeds, the Rocket boasts read / writes of up to 5000 MBps. It also comes with a copy of Acronis True Image for cloning. Don't forget to check the coupon got get an extra $11 off.View Deal

Orico 512GB SATA 3 SSD: was $99, now $69 @Newegg

It might not be the biggest SSD on the market, but this drive is a good-sized internal SSD for the price. It uses a standard SATA 3.0 interface. Use code MKTCGX to get it at this price.View Deal

2.5-inch SATA SSDs

Patriot Burst SSD (960GB): was $159 now $87 @Newegg

This solid, 2.5-inch SATA SSD has 32GB of DRAM cache and promises read / write rates of 560 and 540 MBps.View Deal

Hyundai 120GB 2.5" SSD: was $42, now $15 @ Walmart

If you've got a little machine need of an SSD, check out this deal on the Hyundai 120 GB Internal SSD. It uses a Serial ATA-600 interface and measures in at 5.43" x 0.78" x 4.25".View Deal

Crucial BX500 1TB: was $114, now $99 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade an older PC or add a bulk storage drive to your existing rig, the BX500 is now just 8.6 cents per GB. However, keep in mind that this has no DRAM cache.View Deal

WD Blue 1TB 3D NAND Internal SSD: was $130, now $100 @ Newegg

This 2.5" internal SSD from Western Digital contains up to 1 TB of storage space. It has read/write speeds of 560/530 MBps. You can get one on Newegg for 31% off.View Deal

Adata 2TB SU800 SSD: was $249, now $184 @ Newegg

The SU800 is a great solution for big SSD storage at a great price. It can be a budget-friendly upgrade for an older slowing laptop that still runs on a 2.5” hard drive, or you can plop it into a modern laptop’s 2.5” slot for mass storage and continue running your OS and programs from the M.2 drive.View Deal

External HDDs

WD Easystore 12TB External HDD: was $279, now $179 @ Best Buy

You can grab a speedy 12TB of 7,200-RPM HDD storage right now for a mere $179, which is far less than what you would pay for the drive inside if bought separately. View Deal

WD 2TB Elements USB HDD: was $60, now $55 @ Amazon

This USB 3.0 hard drive gives you enough capacity to back up even a large system and to hold a ton of media files. View Deal

Memory Cards