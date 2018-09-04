Trending

The Best Intel Gamer Day Deals

By

Forget back-to-school season. Intel is celebrating PC gamers during its first ever Intel Gamer Days 2018. The two-week celebration includes limited-time savings on all things related to gaming.

As part of the event, retailers are taking up to $700 off gaming rigs, up to 30 percent off motherboards and components, and up to $100 off PC cases and power supplies. Participating stores include Newegg, Walmart, Dell, Microsoft, Best Buy, and more.

A few standout deals include:

Gaming Rigs

Components & Peripherals

Intel Gamer Day deals will be available through September 16.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DookieDraws 04 September 2018 22:41
    Nice! The more sales, the better! I would also like to see more games come bundled (your choice of game(s)) with certain high-end components. Or, simply not charge us so much to begin with. That'll work too! :P :P

    Would like to do a new build in the coming months for BFV, but gonna need to wait for those sales. Got a few friends and relatives wanting us all to play it together.
    Reply
  • Jay_29 05 September 2018 01:52
    Hah, all these mediocre, lukewarm "deals".
    Reply
  • AgentLozen 05 September 2018 11:40
    I think lukewarm is a good summary word here. Not bad, not good.
    Reply