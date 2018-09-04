The Best Intel Gamer Day Deals

Forget back-to-school season. Intel is celebrating PC gamers during its first ever Intel Gamer Days 2018. The two-week celebration includes limited-time savings on all things related to gaming.
As part of the event, retailers are taking up to $700 off gaming rigs, up to 30 percent off motherboards and components, and up to $100 off PC cases and power supplies. Participating stores include Newegg, Walmart, Dell, Microsoft, Best Buy, and more.
A few standout deals include:
Gaming Rigs
- Asus 15.6-inch K570UD Gaming Laptop for $649 ($150 off, Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB/GTX 1050)
- Dell G3 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $659.99 ($134 off, Core i5-8300H/8GB/1TB/GTX 1050)
- Inspiron Gaming Desktop for $799.99 ($150 off, Core i5-8400/8GB/1TB + 128GB/GTX 1060)
- Alienware Aurora for $1,049.99 ($200 off, Core i5-8400/16GB/2TB/GTX 1060)
- MSI GL73 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop for $1,099.99 ($100 off, Core i7-8750H/16GB/1TB/GTX 1050 Ti)
Components & Peripherals
- DIYPC Solo T1-R Mid Tower Gaming Computer Case for $24.98 ($25 off)
- Gigabyte Mechanical Cherry Red Keyboard for $38.89 ($41 off)
- G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 8GB DDR4 SDRAM for $68.99 ($11 off)
- G.Skill Ripjaws KM780R MX Mechanical Keyboard for $84.99 ($35 off)
- Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming ATX Mobo for $209.99 ($60 off)
- Intel Core i7-8700K Coffee Lake Six-Core 3.7GHz CPU for $339.99 ($30 off, also avail at Amazon)
Intel Gamer Day deals will be available through September 16.
Would like to do a new build in the coming months for BFV, but gonna need to wait for those sales. Got a few friends and relatives wanting us all to play it together.