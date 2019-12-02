10-inch iPad Now an iPopping $229 this Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the best Cyber Monday tech deals right now if you’re searching for a tablet is Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, which is on sale for $100 off off at Target for the model with 32GB of storage.

iPad 10.2-inch (7th gen) - was $330, now $230 @ Target

This finely made tablet is on sale at a steal for the 32GB model with Wi-Fi. You get your choice of black or trendy rose gold. It makes a perfect gift for a parent or kid or a nice treat for PC builders needing a second screen.View Deal

Whether you’re shopping for something to distract your kid, some tech for a parent or are just interested in get yourself a well-made tablet, this is a deal worth considering. The iPad includes Wi-Fi (802.11ac Wi-Fi ) support, and you get to pick from the black or rose gold design. Storage is just 32GB, so this will make a great gift or could even be a helpful second screen or portable device for PC builders.

The tablet features the 64-bit quad-core A10 Fusion SoC. Three are stereo speakers, an 8MP camera, plus a 1.2MP camera for selfies and FaceTime. Apple claims up to 10 hours of battery life too, depending on how you use it.