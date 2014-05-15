BioWare Reveals Dragon Age: Inquisition Collector's Edition

Now that we know when Bioware's Dragon Age: Inquisition will be made available, the fun stuff starts happening including the reveal of a Collector's Edition (or Inquisitor's Edition), costing a pretty $170 USD. This bundle was made possible thanks to a collaboration between Electronic Arts, BioWare, GameStop and Project TriForce.

So what will you get for $170? For starters, a highly-detailed Inquisitor Collector's Edition case measuring 3.5 x 7.5 x 11.5 inches. According to BioWare, this case is individually wrapped in faux reptile skin, and features the mark of the Inquisitor stamped in gold foil on the top of the box. The interior is lined with red silk.

In addition to the box, the bundle contains a cloth map of Thedas drawn to scale measuring around 14 x 17 inches, and a 72-card Major and Minor Arcana tarot card deck with custom artwork. There's also an Inquisitor full scale six-tool lock pick set, and a set of four full scale map markers measuring 3.5 x 2.5 x 3 inches apiece.

In addition to those items, the Collector's Edition also includes an Inquisitor Badge, a quilt and inkpot, a limited edition SteelBook case, Orlesian coins, and a 40-page Inquisitor's journal.

But that's not all. Customers also get the items offered in the Deluxe Edition such as the Skyhold Throne that's fashioned from an ancient dragon skull, a great-horned beast called the Red Hart Halla, a Bog Unicorn, and the Dragon Age: Inquisition soundtrack. The Digital Deluxe Edition also includes the mighty Flames of the Inquisition gear, and multi-class weapons, armor and a mount, which is a valiant steed that has its own set of Inquisition Armor "forged from the flames of battle."

Bonus digital content will be announced in the future, BioWare reports. In the meantime, to pre-purchase the Collector's Edition, head here for the PC version, the Xbox One version, the Xbox 360 version, the PlayStation 4 version and the PlayStation 3 version.