Meet CableMod, A Brand Dedicated To Sleeved PSU Cables

By

CableMod is a new brand that makes some very pretty cable sets for power supplies.

Today, a brand is not introducing a new product, but rather itself – meet CableMod, which is dedicated to making sleeved power supply cables. We expect two types of reactions to this. One is "Why on earth would I pay big money for sleeved cables?" and the other is "Yes, I want that!"

CableMod's cables are inspired by the works and wishes of various modders and are aimed at providing the best sleeved cables on the market. The cables are built with very fine weaved sleeving, and no heatshrink has been used at all. The ends of the cables neatly line up with the connectors. Heatshrink is a material that many DIY modders have to resort to in order to seal off the ends of their cables, and although it works, it doesn't exactly look pretty.

Before we go on, it must be clear that there is no practical purpose to sleeved cables. They do exactly what your normal power supply cables do: connect your PSU to your components. However, they look notably better in systems, and with the right colors you can use them to really make your system shine.

The cables will be available in complete sets for a specific PSU, with various color options. Supported PSUs include Corsair AXi, HXi, and RM series; EVGA G2 and P2 series; and Seasonic XP2 and KM3 series. Color options include black, red, blue, green, orange and white. Sets will also be available with combo colors, and those options include black and red, black and blue, black and green, and black and orange.

You can pre-order the cables immediately from Overclockers UK, and they cost £69.95 per set. This translates to about $90 USD on today's exchange rate after removing VAT, although it remains unclear when they'll be coming to U.S. shelves.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • buzznut 19 December 2014 23:44
    Good thing my cables look better.
  • King Kii 20 December 2014 02:47
    ive been using these for about a year now in my builds, and they are without a doubt the best pre-sleeved cables ive ever used. they blow the water out of cables like the bitfenix alchemy, and although modright come very close, i feel cablemods material they used to braid the cables to be a little nicer.
  • Darkk 20 December 2014 02:57
    At that price point it makes little sense to spend that much on cables just for the looks. I have the Corsair HXI 750 watt PS and it came with sleeved cables. Not individually sleeved per wire but per bundle which is fine. I would like color options of the cable bundles when ordering the power supply. $90 price they are limiting themselves to niche market.
  • hrafn42 20 December 2014 03:30
    www.moddiy.com have also been doing this sort of thing for some time. The also do individual cables, custom lengths, etc. They cut down considerably on the amount of excess cable-length you have to manage in a tight build.
  • 20 December 2014 12:20
    can somebody please enlighten me what's so great about having individually sleeved wires, instead of only one sleeve per connector? i thought cables were sleeved to bundle them together, make them look tidy and maybe help with airflow? why do i need a sleeve on every single wire, when the wires are insulated themselves?
  • Samer1970 20 December 2014 14:26
    we need PC without cables ... why are we stuck in the 1980's designs ? its not that hard to make PC cases without cables at all . everything hot swap and module adding ...
  • sportfreak23 20 December 2014 16:30
    Should work with PSU suppliers to add this bonus in for some extra $. For this price its almost 1/3 of the PSU cost.
  • DasBoot 20 December 2014 19:56
    What performance gains do these give to "blow out of the water" that of other cables?
    This is just cosmetic dressing. It does nothing to improve the power supply.
  • g-unit1111 20 December 2014 20:35
    14857531 said:

    What performance gains do these give to "blow out of the water" that of other cables?
    This is just cosmetic dressing. It does nothing to improve the power supply.

    I think what they're implying is that there's a huge difference between using sleeved cable extensions and using actual sleeved cables. The cable extensions do nothing, but having actual sleeved cables would make a huge difference in the amount of cables in ones' case.
  • The_Icon 20 December 2014 20:52
    That is stupidly expensive. Rather just buy a top of the line power supply which comes with better cable management and modular design.
