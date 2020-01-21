MSI's 17-Inch, GTX 1660 Ti-Equipped Gaming Laptop Is on Sale for $380 Off

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're shopping for a gaming laptop, one of the best tech deals available to you right now is in the MSI GS75 Stealth. In our MSI GS75 Stealth review in March, we appreciated its awesome sleek design, stellar performance and bright display. The more mainstream variant with a Max-Q version of GTX 1660 Ti graphics is currently available on Amazon for $1,419.

At this price, you're pairing the GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q with an Intel Core i7-9750H. Memory and storage is handled by 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $1,799, now $1,419 @ Amazon

Although it's last year's model, the savings here are well worth considering. You get a 17.3-inch gaming laptop that looks far more expensive than it is. It packs GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics with an Intel Core i7-9750H and a 144Hz IPS display for smooth gaming. This is its lowest price ever.

The display isn't shabby either. While 1080p resolution isn't as sharp for productivity tasks as 1440p or 4K, it's sufficient for competitive gaming, especially combined with the display's speedy 144Hz refresh rate. Plus, this IPS panel hit an impressive 329 nits brightness and covered 116% of the sRGB color gamut in our testing.

Topping it off, the sleek casing with gold accents will turn heads, and if you've got a wired connection nearby you'll benefit from the Killer Gigabit Ethernet. Per-key RGB lighting on the keyboard makes it all the nicer to look at, and there's also a Thunderbolt 3 port.