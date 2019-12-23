SSD Deal Slashes Crucial's 2TB MX500 to $200

(Image credit: Amazon)

We've come across some cheaper SSDs in the last few weeks, but none of this capacity from a reputable vendor. As part of the best holiday tech deals, Crucial's 2TB MX500 SATA SSD, available for $200 on Amazon, its lowest price ever. Consider this: at launch, the 1TB unit was selling for $260.

In our March 2018 Crucial MX500 review, it came out as one of the best SSDs in its price category, so we can wholeheartedly recommend this deal.

Crucial's 2TB MX500 can read at up to 560 MBps and write at up to 510 MBps for sequential loads, with a 95K and 90K read/write IOPS rating. They also support hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption, meaning you can use them with encryption software, such as Microsoft's BitLocker, without any adverse effects.

