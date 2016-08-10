Those Cherry MX Yellow Switches Are Fake, Says Cherry

Recently, there were rumors that Cherry released an MX Yellow switch, and some sources even offered the switches for sale. Cherry has now commented on the rumors and said that the seemingly authentic switches are actually fake.

Specifically, the company assumed that the stems used for the switch are fake. However, Cherry believed that whoever made the fraudulent parts actually used the housing from the MX Black switches to provide some authenticity to the product.

For now, Cherry said that it doesn’t have any plans to create an official MX Yellow switch in the future. For clarity on what switches Cherry does have in its quiver, you can check out the company’s entire lineup here.