Colorful Announces GT 1030 2G Graphics Card

Colorful announced that it has added the COLORFUL GT1030 2G graphics card to its lineup of Nvidia powered GPUs.
This graphics card is based on the recently announced GeForce GT 1030, which has 384 CUDA cores, a 64-bit memory bus, and a 30W power draw that requires no external power connectors. Colorful set the core clock of its GT 1030 at 1,277MHz and the boost clock at 1,468MHz. The card is equipped with 2GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 6,008MHz.
The company boasts an all-solid-state capacitor power delivery design that Colorful stated delivers higher stability and reliability. The custom cooling solution features a black and red plastic shroud mated to an aluminum heatsink and a 90mm cooling fan. The additional cooling enables higher boost clock speeds and overclocking headroom.
Whereas other manufacturers such as MSI and Inno3D tout their GT 1030 offerings as multimedia and low-end gaming cards, Colorful positions its card for home / office use.
Information on pricing and availability was not available at press time.
|Product
|Colorful GT1030 2G
|GPU
|GeForce GT 1030
|CUDA Cores
|384
|Core Clock
|1,277MHz
|Boost Clock
|1,468 MHz
|Video Memory
|2GB GDDR5
|Memory Bus
|64-bit
|Memory Clock
|6,008MHz
|PCI Express
|PCIE 3.0
|Display Outputs
|DVI-D, HDMI 2.0b
|HDCP Support
|Yes
|Multi Display Capability
|2
|Recommended PSU
|300W
|Direct X
|12
|OpenGL
|4.5
|Slot Size
|1.5
|Supported OS
|Windows 10 / 8 / 7 (32/64-bit)
Is it a somewhat ridiculous solution? Yes. But if you have two slots to spare and absolutely no need for a more powerful card, why in the world would you NOT think this was an awesome choice? Come on!
Bob Ross wouldn't have painted this.
Also the pictures appear to have been taken from a 2000s flip-phone.
Everything has its place, this is a cheap card designed for grandma to get better usage when watching her cooking YouTube videos. Stop with the negativity just because it's not a powerful video card built for a gaming pc. Be happy for grandma that she's brought into the modern community.
Neon paint is not.
If you are going to name yourself Colorful at least live up to it, even if it's for grandma.
The gtx1030 doesn't need bling, it just needs to work well for its niche and be more affordable and make more sense than it's competitors.