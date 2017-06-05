Colorful Announces GT 1030 2G Graphics Card

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Colorful announced that it has added the COLORFUL GT1030 2G graphics card to its lineup of Nvidia powered GPUs.



This graphics card is based on the recently announced GeForce GT 1030, which has 384 CUDA cores, a 64-bit memory bus, and a 30W power draw that requires no external power connectors. Colorful set the core clock of its GT 1030 at 1,277MHz and the boost clock at 1,468MHz. The card is equipped with 2GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 6,008MHz.

The company boasts an all-solid-state capacitor power delivery design that Colorful stated delivers higher stability and reliability. The custom cooling solution features a black and red plastic shroud mated to an aluminum heatsink and a 90mm cooling fan. The additional cooling enables higher boost clock speeds and overclocking headroom.

Whereas other manufacturers such as MSI and Inno3D tout their GT 1030 offerings as multimedia and low-end gaming cards, Colorful positions its card for home / office use.

Information on pricing and availability was not available at press time.