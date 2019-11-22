Colorful Launches CVN X570M Micro-ATX Motherboard for Compact AMD Ryzen Builds

Colorful CVN X570M Gaming Pro (Image credit: Colorful)

Colorful this week announced the CVN X570M Gaming Pro motherboard. The micro-ATX X570 board features support for both second and third-generation Ryzen desktop CPUs.

The upcoming board is the micro-ATX version of the already-released CVN X570M Gaming Pro. It measures 245x245mm, compared to the latter's 245 x 305mm.

In addition to the customary 24-pin power connector, the CVN X570M Gaming Pro depends on one 8-pin EPS connector to supply power to your Ryzen processor.

The motherboard comes rocking four DDR4 RAM slots that support dual-channel memory kits. The official supported memory speed surpasses the 4,000 MHz barrier, as long as you have one of AMD's Ryzen 3000-series chips; memory speed is limited to 2,933 MHz on previous-gen models.

Colorful CVN X570M Gaming Pro (Image credit: Colorful)

Storage options on the CVN X570M Gaming Pro consist of six SATA ports with support for RAID 0, 1 and 10 arrays and two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots. When it comes to expansion slots, the motherboard has two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and a single PCIe 4.0 x1 slot. There's also support for AMD CrossFire configurations for running up to two AMD graphics cards simultaneously.

The motherboard connects to the Internet through its Ethernet port, which is based the Realtek RTL8111H Gigabit controller. The Realtek ALC892 codec is in charge of audio duties. The CVN X570M Gaming Pro has six 3.5mm audio jacks but lacks the S/PDIF optical output.

The CVN X570M Gaming Pro supports a handful of AMD's APUs, which feature integrated graphics, and so provide an HDMI port and DisplayPort output for video output. The cocktail of USB ports includes one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, four USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports and two USB 2.0 ports. There's also an old school PS/2 combo port.

Colorful didn't reveal the pricing or availability for the CVN X570M Gaming Pro.