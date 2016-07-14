Trending

Colorful Outs Clock Rates Of Four New iGame GTX 1060 Graphics Cards

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 is coming out July 19, and AIB partners have already been teasing their versions of the GTX 980 killer. Colorful joined the party and announced four new GTX 1060 graphics cards under its iGame-series banner, with each GPU offering different base and boost clock rates.

Colorful’s GTX 1060 graphics cards all sport 1,280 CUDA cores with 6 GB of GDDR5 memory, and they are all powered by a 6-pin PCIe connector. The VRAM revs up to 8 Gbps (similar to the GTX 1070), but it is limited to a 192-bit memory bus. However, if Nvidia’s performance claims hold up, the GTX 1060 is set to dethrone the previous generation GTX 980 with reduced power consumption (a mere 120 watts) and all of Pascal’s new VR-centric features.

The lowest-clocked model in Colorful’s lineup is the iGame GTX 1060 U-6G, which features a 4 + 1 phase power supply and a base clock rate of 1,556 MHz. It revs up to 1,771 MHz with its boost clock. Colorful’s highest-clocked GTX 1060 is the iGame GTX 1060 X-TOP-6G, which features 5 + 2 power phases, a base clock rate of 1,620 MHz and a 1,847 MHz boost clock.

Two of the cards are clocked the same with a base clock rate of 1,594 MHz and a 1,809 MHz boost clock. However, Colorful offers different power phases (a 5 + 2 or 4 + 1 at the same clock speeds) between the two middleman models, and the card with more power phases should provide increased overclocking headroom.

Although the company was willing to spill the beans on the base specifications of the GTX 1060 (ahead of Nvidia's official launch), Colorful isn't providing any colorful pictures to coincide with the announcement (the company sent out images of silhouettes of the new GPUs, pictured above). For now, we'll have to imagine what the new GPUs look like up close, but it's likely in the same aesthetic ballpark as the company's previously-released GTX 1070 boards, judging by the only low-res image Colorful provided (at the top of the article).

Pricing for Colorful’s new iGame GTX 1060 graphics cards is not available yet. If it’s anything like the differential between Nvidia’s recommended GTX 1070 and 1080 MSRP and what the AIB partners are charging, we can expect these cards to fall somewhere between $250 and $350 once the dust of the GTX 1060 launch settles. Colorful GTX 1060 graphics cards hit the shelves July 19.

ProductBase ClockBoost ClockPower Phases
iGameGTX1060 U-6G1,556 MHz1,771 MHz4 + 1
iGameGTX1060 U-TOP-6G1,594 MHz1,809 MHz5 + 2
iGameGTX1060 S-TOP-6G1,594 MHz1,809 MHz4 + 1
iGameGTX1060 X-TOP-6G1,620 MHz1,847 MHz5 + 2
14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • elbert 14 July 2016 16:15
    Only the 400 variant with 1280 cores. None of the 300 variant with 1152 cores and 3GB's GDDR5?
    Reply
  • tslot05qsljgo9ed 14 July 2016 16:48
    The 300 variant is for the GTX 1050 not the GTX 1060.

    http://www.fudzilla.com/news/graphics/41128-nvidia-gp106-300-gpu-could-launch-as-gtx-1050
    Reply
  • Math Geek 14 July 2016 18:23
    now if they'll just add these to their dang super ultra mega slow website. that'd be awesome. i keep seeing pr releases of cards from them but almost nothing is listed on their site compared to what i have seen in press releases.
    Reply
  • elbert 14 July 2016 19:36
    The pricing of $149 wouldn't be reasonable. Its only 128 cores less and it would kill the sale of $299 1060 at half the price. It would have to be a $200 card to keep from cutting into the 1060 sales. IF so tho 2X 1152 core 1050's over a single 1060 would be a no brainier.
    Reply
  • Math Geek 14 July 2016 20:16
    18278249 said:
    IF so tho 2X 1152 core 1050's over a single 1060 would be a no brainier.

    so you figure that since there is no sli on the 1060, they'll be sure to enable it on the 1050? did you think that one through before posting??
    Reply
  • elbert 14 July 2016 21:06
    No Math Geek for half the price I would buy an extra just as a backup with just 128 cores less. Seen else were the price is $229 for the 1152 version which seems more reasonable.
    Reply
  • Math Geek 14 July 2016 21:16
    sorry i misunderstood :P

    so you're point is that at half price you'd just do with less performance but buy a spare card. for like 10 years from now when the first one wears out, you got a shiny new 10 yr old card to drop in. that makes much more sense. my bad :sarcastic:
    Reply
  • elbert 15 July 2016 00:07
    I would due with only 128 cores less for half the price. If you do the math this card should match the 970. Leak benchmarks has the 1060 running neck and neck with the 980 and this gpu is only a 10% drop in cores but has about the same 48 ROPs. A decent OC and this card could match the stock 1060 400 variant.
    Reply
  • f-14 15 July 2016 03:13
    elbert if you do the math if you are paying over $100 for basically a gtx250 it is limited to a 192-bit memory bus. the performance to price ratio becomes a no brainer buy a 1070 and skip upgrading hassle for another 2-3 years beyond where you would have upgraded the 1050 and 1060.
    even the gtx260's had a 256bit interface...it's the memory interface that's being used to creat artificial bottlenecks, which means this card was just a failed 1080 with more of it's cores limited either due to failure or bios or in the case of amd athlon xp cpu's choke pipes on the pcb or die. (makes me wonder if i can get my hands on some older cards and identify the choke pipes and solder in some wire jumpers or pencil in like the amd athlon xp chips
    Reply
  • rwinches 15 July 2016 05:57
    No SLI but doesn't DX12 allow using two cards?
    That's assuming Nvidia's DX12 implementation level is up to this.
    Reply