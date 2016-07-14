Colorful Outs Clock Rates Of Four New iGame GTX 1060 Graphics Cards

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 is coming out July 19, and AIB partners have already been teasing their versions of the GTX 980 killer. Colorful joined the party and announced four new GTX 1060 graphics cards under its iGame-series banner, with each GPU offering different base and boost clock rates.

Colorful’s GTX 1060 graphics cards all sport 1,280 CUDA cores with 6 GB of GDDR5 memory, and they are all powered by a 6-pin PCIe connector. The VRAM revs up to 8 Gbps (similar to the GTX 1070), but it is limited to a 192-bit memory bus. However, if Nvidia’s performance claims hold up, the GTX 1060 is set to dethrone the previous generation GTX 980 with reduced power consumption (a mere 120 watts) and all of Pascal’s new VR-centric features.

The lowest-clocked model in Colorful’s lineup is the iGame GTX 1060 U-6G, which features a 4 + 1 phase power supply and a base clock rate of 1,556 MHz. It revs up to 1,771 MHz with its boost clock. Colorful’s highest-clocked GTX 1060 is the iGame GTX 1060 X-TOP-6G, which features 5 + 2 power phases, a base clock rate of 1,620 MHz and a 1,847 MHz boost clock.

Two of the cards are clocked the same with a base clock rate of 1,594 MHz and a 1,809 MHz boost clock. However, Colorful offers different power phases (a 5 + 2 or 4 + 1 at the same clock speeds) between the two middleman models, and the card with more power phases should provide increased overclocking headroom.

Although the company was willing to spill the beans on the base specifications of the GTX 1060 (ahead of Nvidia's official launch), Colorful isn't providing any colorful pictures to coincide with the announcement (the company sent out images of silhouettes of the new GPUs, pictured above). For now, we'll have to imagine what the new GPUs look like up close, but it's likely in the same aesthetic ballpark as the company's previously-released GTX 1070 boards, judging by the only low-res image Colorful provided (at the top of the article).

Pricing for Colorful’s new iGame GTX 1060 graphics cards is not available yet. If it’s anything like the differential between Nvidia’s recommended GTX 1070 and 1080 MSRP and what the AIB partners are charging, we can expect these cards to fall somewhere between $250 and $350 once the dust of the GTX 1060 launch settles. Colorful GTX 1060 graphics cards hit the shelves July 19.